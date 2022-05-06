ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Round Rock man charged in sex abuse of Bell Co child

By Roland Richter
fox44news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 36-year-old Round Rock man has been charged with sexually assaulting an eleven-year-old Killeen girl, and is now in the Bell County Jail. The U.S. Marshal’s Lone...

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bell County, TX
Bell County, TX
Crime & Safety
Killeen, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Killeen, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Round Rock, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Round Rock, TX
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Fugitive#The Bell#Police#County Jail#Violent Crime#Bell Co#The U S Marshal#Killeen Police Department
ABC Big 2 News

Crimes against kids: Man arrested in undercover sting

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Basin man is behind bars after police said he tried to pursue a minor online. 27-year-old Anthony Ard has been charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor, a third-degree felony.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 28, Ard used social media to send messages to a detective posing as a […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

Woman arrested for DWI after crashing into police car

MCALLEN (ValleyCentral) — A 28-year-old woman was arrested after police say she was drunk when she slammed into a McAllen Police car, Thursday morning.  McAllen Police say Deandra Nicole Vela hit a parked police unit from behind causing damage to the vehicle. Officers noticed Vela appeared to be intoxicated and arrested for DWI.  Vela’s last known […]
MCALLEN, TX
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

Female inmate dies at Cameron County jail

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An inmate died after becoming unresponsive at the Cameron County detention center on Wednesday. Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza tweeted on Wednesday that EMS was en route to Carrizales-Rucker Detention center in reference to the unresponsive inmate. The woman, identified as Lidia Grover, was taken to a local hospital for […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Deputies find 100 migrants inside big rig on Texas highway

Authorities say deputies found about 100 migrants in the back of a semitrailer that had broken down on a South Texas highway, but many of them fled. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies found the semitrailer around 7 a.m. Friday just north of Ganado, about 90 miles southwest of Houston.
GANADO, TX
LoneStar 92

One Gruesome Fight Turns Fatal Inside a Texas High School

A gruesome altercation turned deadly inside of one Texas School. An encounter between two students escalated inside Belton High School this week. Caysen Tyler Allison and Joe Ramirez were both students at Belton High School. Early Wednesday morning the two boys were involved in a serious situation. Violence Inside Belton...
BELTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy