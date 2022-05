ROCKWALL, TX (April 18, 2022) The Rockwall Art League is honored to host sculptor, Jim Bryant, as their feature artist for April. Jim’s history with RAL spans decades and he is a significant contributor to the art and history of Rockwall. His design for the commemorative statue depicting the founders of the original rock wall, for which Rockwall is named, was chosen over 17 years ago. The life-size, bronze Discovery statue will finally be placed in the Rockwall County Historic Courthouse Square later this year.

