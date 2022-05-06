SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A mother and baby survived a three-vehicle crash near the 180 block of Kern Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to witnesses, the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on northbound Highway 101, and a black Lexus went downhill, resting in the parking lot of the Best Western.

It is unclear how the three vehicles are involved in the crash.

According to CHP, the mother and 2 -year-old baby were inside the Lexus and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The post Mother and baby survive crash in Salinas off Highway 101 appeared first on KION546 .