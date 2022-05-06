ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Mother and baby survive crash in Salinas off Highway 101

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zjgz8_0fVL5qL000

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A mother and baby survived a three-vehicle crash near the 180 block of Kern Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to witnesses, the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on northbound Highway 101, and a black Lexus went downhill, resting in the parking lot of the Best Western.

It is unclear how the three vehicles are involved in the crash.

According to CHP, the mother and 2 -year-old baby were inside the Lexus and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The post Mother and baby survive crash in Salinas off Highway 101 appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 2

Related
CBS San Francisco

Heartbroken Family Wondering Why After Truck Plunges Off Santa Mateo Coastal Cliff

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX) — Elizabeth Anaya says her brother went out to enjoy an evening barbeque with friends. Hours later, he was killed when the truck he was in mysteriously sped through the intersection on Highway 1, careened through Pescadero State Beach parking lot and drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff into the ocean. A juvenile female also died in the crash and searchers were still trying to locate a third possible victim in the ocean waters off the beach on Sunday. “I mean we were expecting him home and we’re just, I don’t know, we’re puzzled,” Anaya told...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

CHP: Toddler dies after being struck by truck driven by his grandpa

The Latest – Thursday, May 5 1:15 p.m. The CHP identified the driver as 68-year-old David Souza of Auburn. An officer told FOX40 that Souza is the child’s grandfather and that police has his truck for evidence. An arrest hasn’t been made as the investigation is ongoing. Original story below NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Salinas, CA
Salinas, CA
Accidents
Salinas, CA
Cars
Salinas, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WDEF

Passenger killed by flying tire on I 75

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga investigators report a passenger was killed in a wreck on I 75 this morning. It happened just before noon near Volkswagen Drive. Traffic investigators say a Chevy was pulling a trailer heading north. A wheel came off from the trailer and bounced across the concrete...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway 101#Lexus#Traffic Accident#Chp
The Independent

Nurse shoots and kills herself while on duty in hospital ER

An investigation is underway in California after a nurse reportedly took her own life while at work in the emergency department of a hospital, police have said.Santa Clara police said it responded to a call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Kaiser’s Santa Clara Medical Center in Santa Clara at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.A woman nurse, who has not been identified, was found to have died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to NBC Bay Area, she was halfway through her shift at the hospital when the incident occurred.Officers did not lock down the hospital,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
AL.com

Vicky White fired, losing pension: No ‘wrongdoing’ by dealership that sold getaway car, authorities say

The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. “Why, absolutely,” Singleton...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
L.A. Weekly

Faith Grant Dies in 3-Vehicle Accident on Gilman Springs Road [Hemet, CA]

26-Year-Old Woman Killed, 5 Injured in Gilman Springs Multi-Car Crash. The crash happened around 11:00 p.m., along Gilman Springs and Kevin Road, in Moreno Valley. For reasons under investigation, three vehicles collided in the area. In addition, first responders used a hydraulic tool to rescue one person trapped inside the wreckage.
HEMET, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy