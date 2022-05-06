Empowering Youth & Families Program summer kickoff on June 5
JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Onslow County Empowering Youth & Families Program (EYFP) is kicking off its Summer Program on June 5 in Jacksonville.
This event will be a free family-friendly community event promoting local businesses and opportunities in Onslow County. Some of the activities for the whole family include:
- Job and college recruiters will be present
- Activities and games for the youth
- Local businesses selling low-cost items such as food, shirts, candles, plants, jewelry, and more
- Free BBQ dinner for attendees courtesy of AFGE Local 2065.
For more information, you can contact Albertia Burgess at 910-989-3177.
