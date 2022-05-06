ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg Woman Charged In Car Crash Death Of Edinburg Man

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn intoxication manslaughter charge has been filed against an Edinburg woman involved in a deadly crash...

ValleyCentral

One dead in crash, woman arrested for intoxication manslaughter

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested for intoxication manslaughter after a crash that left one dead. Angela Mia Villarreal, 28, was arrested for intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony, according to a release from McAllen PD. At 11:52 p.m. on May 5, McAllen PD was dispatched to the 9700 block of N. 10 Street […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman arrested for DWI after crashing into police car

MCALLEN (ValleyCentral) — A 28-year-old woman was arrested after police say she was drunk when she slammed into a McAllen Police car, Thursday morning.  McAllen Police say Deandra Nicole Vela hit a parked police unit from behind causing damage to the vehicle. Officers noticed Vela appeared to be intoxicated and arrested for DWI.  Vela’s last known […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman charged with murder in crash that killed high school senior

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of drunk driving and evading police has been charged with murder after being involved in a crash that killed a teenager. The Weslaco Police Department provided more information on the crash at a press conference on Tuesday. Police say the incident began when a Progreso police officer attempted […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Crash leaves one dead, one hospitalized

Editors Note: This story has been updated with new information. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one dead and one hospitalized. On Saturday, at approximately 3 p.m. two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Loop 499. Two individuals were transported to local hospitals, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
ValleyCentral

Three arrested for stealing $2M worth of city, private property

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Three men are in jail after a multi-agency investigation found they were tied to a string of thefts totaling millions of dollars. Edinburg Police Chief, Jaime Ayala says a majority of the $2 million worth of stolen property has been recovered. Monday afternoon, Daniel Guerra, 32, Juan Guerra III, 18, and […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Three arrested for soliciting minors online

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation by the McAllen Police Department led to the arrest of three men for soliciting minors. Joesph Banda, 43, Daniel Casarez, 32, and Brandon Escobar, 19, were arrested in a span of two days by McAllen PD. Each suspect is charged with online solicitation of a minor under 14, […]
ValleyCentral

Police find woman dead in bank parking lot

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the parking area of a bank. Police responded to a call of a woman asleep in the backside parking area of the IBC bank on Central Blvd, according to Brownsville PD spokesperson Martin Sandoval. The woman was cold to the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Victim identified in fatal Cameron County crash

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 3:20 p.m. on State Highway 48, across from KeppelAMFELS. The investigation revealed that a black Chevrolet Camaro was traveling westbound on Highway 48 […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested for kidnapping in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man for kidnapping on Friday. Joe Kevin Soto, 22, was arrested by police for kidnapping, according to a press release from Brownsville Police Department. At 2:48 a.m. on April 22, police responded to a call at the 200 block of Ash Street. A witness told officers that […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Female inmate dies at Cameron County jail

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An inmate died after becoming unresponsive at the Cameron County detention center on Wednesday. Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza tweeted on Wednesday that EMS was en route to Carrizales-Rucker Detention center in reference to the unresponsive inmate. The woman, identified as Lidia Grover, was taken to a local hospital for […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested in Harlingen shooting that left two hospitalized

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting on April 24 that left several individuals hospitalized. Anthony Lee Rodriguez was arrested on April 27, according to a press release by the Harlingen Police Department. Rodriguez was located by US Marshals at a residence in Weslaco. He was taken into custody […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KCEN

Stabbing at Belton High School was seen on video, affidavit says

BELTON, Texas — Video footage obtained by Belton police shows the student who later died at the hospital was stabbed multiple times, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by 6 News Friday. Police arrived at Belton High school a little before 10 a.m. Tuesday to find life saving measures...
BELTON, TX

