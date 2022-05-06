Bitcoin isn’t an inflation hedge, and it hasn’t been for a long time, Bank of America says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

A main pitch for Bitcoin is that it’s a hedge against inflation—meaning that its value will hold over time. One reason is that supply of the cryptocurrency is capped at 21 million, creating scarcity as demand for it increases.

But lately, Bitcoin hasn’t acted as much of an inflation hedge, according to a new report by Bank of America.

Instead, Bitcoin trades as a risk asset, and has since July 2021, said BofA analysts Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss in the report, pointing to data showing that the cryptocurrency often moves with the stock market.

On January 31, the correlation between Bitcoin and the S&P 500 hit all-time highs based on their movement over the previous 180 days. Its correlation with the Nasdaq 100 was also near all-time highs.

Courtesy of Bank of America Global Research

This relationship between Bitcoin and the stock market has been very clear recently. In the current macro environment, the two have remained in sync. For example, after the Federal Reserve indicated it would raise interest rates by half a percentage point on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value plummeted alongside stocks in a sell-off that continues today. Analysts expect this correlation to remain for the near future.

Never miss a story about Bitcoin

FOLLOW THE AUTHOR:

In addition, Bitcoin is often compared to gold as an effective store of value. But, the correlation between Bitcoin and gold (XAU) has remained close to zero since June 21, and has become more negative within the last two months, the report said, meaning that Bitcoin’s price hasn’t been moving in tandem with gold.