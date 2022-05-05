ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Relive Sunderland's play-off win over Sheff Wed

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's as far as we go in here this evening. Sunderland will take a 1-0 lead to Hillsborough for the second leg against Sheffield Wednesday on Monday as they look to win promotion back to the Championship. Speaking of the second tier, it's the final day of the regular...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

BBC

Jose Mourinho: Roma win over Leicester 'our Champions League'

Roma manager Jose Mourinho said he was "very emotional" following his side's Europa Conference League semi-final win over Leicester City on Thursday. The Italian club will face Feyenoord in the inaugural final on 25 May in Tirana, Albania. Mourinho is the first manager to reach the final of a major...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Klopp on Firmino fitness, Spurs and Reds fans

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool host Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday. Klopp said he "doesn't know" whether Roberto Firmino will be available for Saturday, adding: "It might be possible for him to just train through the weekend and be a big step closer for Tuesday [against Villa], but we’ll see."
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Man United's Ralf Rangnick apologises for 'humiliating' defeat to Brighton

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick apologised for Manchester United's "humiliating" 4-0 drubbing by Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, a result that ended their faint hopes of playing in the Champions League next season. Defeat left United trailing fourth-placed Arsenal by five points. With Rangnick's team having just one match left,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Football fan caught urinating on statue of Sunderland legend Bob Stokoe fined £250 – but claims punishment is ‘too high’

A FOOTBALL fan who was caught urinating on a memorial statue of Sunderland legend Bob Stokoe has been fined £250 but complained it was “too high.”. Thomas Fleet, 21, was charged with criminal damage after video footage showed the Newcastle United supporter relieving himself on the statue of the former Sunderland manager.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sheffield United vs Fulham LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Sheffield United face Fulham in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton at Leicester: Predicted Line-Up | Same Again?

Everton are fighting for their lives and a first win on away soil since August would be very timely indeed. So how will Super Frank line up his Blues at Leicester City on Sunday?. Who’s Out?. There’s no fresh injury concerns for the Blues, with Andre Gomes joining the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

WATCH: Erin Cuthbert ties at 1-1 for Chelsea against Manchester United!

Erin Cuthbert shows her teammates how it should be done after a rough start for the Blues at Kingsmeadow, leaving Manchester United to get an early lead via dead ball. From a corner play, she has all the time and space she needs to put a strong shot against the opposing keeper, tying at 1-1 to the Blues at home.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rodgers reaction to Leicester Conference League loss

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, speaking to BT Sport:. ""Of course when you lose a second leg of a semi-final it's disappointing. I thought the atmosphere was absolutely fantastic from both sets of supporters. It was a great arena to come and play in. "In the second half we were much...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Villama Preview: Burnley v Aston Villa

Having put more than one goal on the scoreboard for the first time since March, Aston Villa dispatched former manager Dean Smith’s Norwich City to the tune of 2-0. The second consecutive positive result, with the prior being a 0-0 draw at Leicester City in which should bolster moods going into the weekend. Burnley have also enjoyed a turnaround as of late under caretaker manager Michael Jackson, undoubtedly a concern, and this feels like a match that’s going to be more trouble than it should be. The Clarets are 4-1-1 over the last six matches and 3-0 over the last three, with wins over Southampton (2-0), Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0), and a thrilling comeback victory over Watford (2-1). Players to look out for include central midfielders Josh Brownhill and Jack Cork, striker Matej Vydra, and Dwight McNeil at right midfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Premier League 2021-22 Preview and Team News

Look, I’ve got nerves for this one. The lads are so close to immortality you can almost taste it. Liverpool dropped points against Spurs this season, and Antonio Conte’s Spurs have done the double over City (after winning on the opening day). That said, they last won at Anfield in 2011 (picking up two draws in that period, in 2016 and 2018 — a draw would be just as bad, really).
PREMIER LEAGUE

