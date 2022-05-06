Strip club baseball bat killer found guilty

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A man who assaulted four people, killing one, with a baseball bat in 2019 was found guilty on all charges Thursday.

Ryan Ashland, 44, attacked four people with a baseball bat at PT’s Showclub on April 28, 2019.

According to an affidavit released by Denver Police, when officers arrived at 1601 W. Evans Ave., Ashland was reportedly in the parking lot holding a baseball bat, standing near a seriously injured victim who was on the ground.

The affidavit details the attack, with one witness saying she saw Ashland hitting a woman in the head, knocking her to the ground. He then continued to chase other victims around the parking lot of the strip club, beating one victim as the person attempted to flag down passersby for help.

Wendell Janis, 56, died from his injuries but another man and two women survived the attack.

A Denver jury found Ashland guilty on these charges:

two counts of first-degree murder

one count of attempted murder

one count of first-degree assault

two counts of second-degree assault

one count of burglary

one count of felony menacing

two counts committing a violent crime using a real or simulated weapon which is a sentence enhancer

Ashland’s sentencing is scheduled for July 1 at 1:30 p.m.

