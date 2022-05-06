ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strip club baseball bat killer found guilty

By Colleen Flynn
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A man who assaulted four people, killing one, with a baseball bat in 2019 was found guilty on all charges Thursday.

Ryan Ashland, 44, attacked four people with a baseball bat at PT’s Showclub on April 28, 2019.

According to an affidavit released by Denver Police, when officers arrived at 1601 W. Evans Ave., Ashland was reportedly in the parking lot holding a baseball bat, standing near a seriously injured victim who was on the ground.

Former Loveland officer gets 5 years in rough arrest of woman with dementia

The affidavit details the attack, with one witness saying she saw Ashland hitting a woman in the head, knocking her to the ground. He then continued to chase other victims around the parking lot of the strip club, beating one victim as the person attempted to flag down passersby for help.

Wendell Janis, 56, died from his injuries but another man and two women survived the attack.

A Denver jury found Ashland guilty on these charges:

  • two counts of first-degree murder
  • one count of attempted murder
  • one count of first-degree assault
  • two counts of second-degree assault
  • one count of burglary
  • one count of felony menacing
  • two counts committing a violent crime using a real or simulated weapon which is a sentence enhancer

Ashland’s sentencing is scheduled for July 1 at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

