PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If your car is in the way of a Philadelphia street cleaner, you’re going to pay. The Philadelphia Parking Authority says it’s no longer issuing warnings, and some drivers have found this out the hard way. Here is where the Streets Department trains drivers on the broom trucks, but it’s citizens who appear to be in need of additional information. That’s after the PPA issued more than 1,500 tickets to drivers who didn’t move cars for scheduled street sweeping on Monday. Today @PhilaParking is enforcing parking restrictions for phase 2 of the mechanical street sweeping pilot program in portions...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO