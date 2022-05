David Benavidez is eager to plead to his case as the best super middleweight in the world. The unbeaten, former two-time WBC titlist is one month out from positioning himself within one fight—or ruling—from a third title reign. Benavidez is next due to face former IBF middleweight titlist David Lemieux (43-4, 36KOs) for the interim WBC super middleweight title atop a May 21 Showtime card from Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO