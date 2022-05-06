ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Much Did Your Abortion Cost?

By Clarissa-Jan Lim
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 2 days ago

Alex Brandon / AP

With a looming Supreme Court decision that could see Roe v. Wade soon struck down, abortion is likely to be banned in more than a dozen states with trigger laws or where lawmakers are attempting to pass increasingly draconian bans.

Even after the landmark 1973 ruling, access to abortion was uneven. Low-income people in rural areas, people of color, and trans and nonbinary people were more likely to face barriers when it came to getting an abortion. Often, the costs associated with the procedure are restrictively high — and they have been exacerbated in the past decade as anti-abortion lawmakers pass legislation that increases the financial burden of obtaining an abortion.

With abortion providers and reproductive justice advocates preparing for a future without Roe , abortion funds are going to be more crucial than ever — and they're going to require a lot more money to help people seeking abortions out of state.

If you've had to travel long distances for an abortion, if you've had to take unpaid time off work or pay for childcare while going to get the procedure, or if you've had trouble affording it in the first place, BuzzFeed News would like to hear from you .

We understand this is a sensitive issue and we will discuss any of your privacy and identity concerns beforehand. We may also request documentation of some of these costs.

You can fill out the form here.

The Independent

Kentucky’s abortion law is the first in the US to ‘completely and immediately’ eliminate access

After state legislators approved a series of onerous restrictions against abortion providers and patients, Kentucky’s two remaining clinics will be forced to stop performing the procedure, effectively ending abortions in the state.Kentucky’s sweeping omnibus anti-abortion legislation – which went into effect immediately after the state’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto – bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, mirroring a Mississippi law at the centre of the US Supreme Court case that could upend decades of precedent establishing constitutional protections for abortion care.House Bill 3 will “completely and immediately eliminate abortion access in Kentucky by...
The Independent

Amazon to pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses for abortions as Supreme Court threatens Roe v Wade

Amazon has offered to pay its employees up to $4,000 in expenses to travel to get an abortion as the Supreme Court moves to dismantle Roe v Wade.The tech giant sent an email to staff on Monday, seen by Reuters, announcing that it will foot the bill if employees need to travel to other states to seek non-life-threatening medical treatments such as abortions.The benefit, which can be backdated to 1 January, applies if a treatment is not available within 100 miles (161 km) of an employee’s home and if virtual care is not possible.Amazon joins other large employers such...
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Kansas Reflector

My grim prediction for Kansas: Abortion banned within a year if voters don’t show up

Within the next year, the Kansas Legislature will pass a full ban on abortion, without exceptions for rape or incest. Gov. Derek Schmidt will delightedly sign it and rhapsodize about our state’s culture of life. A safe and common women’s health procedure and those performing it, along with the women themselves, will be criminalized. This […] The post My grim prediction for Kansas: Abortion banned within a year if voters don’t show up appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
The Independent

Warnings that illegal abortions will kill pregnant women if Supreme Court votes down Roe v Wade

A leaked document from within the walls of the US Supreme Court revealed a potential fault line that threatens to upend the foundation upon which abortion rights in the country have rested on for nearly 50 years: a reversal of Roe v Wade.The leaked draft opinion, as reported by Politico, includes a quote from Justice Samuel Alito where he calls the seminal Supreme Court ruling “egregiously wrong from the start.” Politico reported that alongside him, four other Republican-appointed justices voted in the case Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation to uphold a Mississippi law criminalising termination of a pregnancy...
CBS News

Debating abortion in 1972, before Roe v. Wade

The publication of a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court plans to overturn Roe v. Wade has reignited fierce debate over the future of abortion rights in the United States. Politico on Monday published the draft, which was written by Justice Samuel Alito and confirmed authentic by the high court.
POLITICO

Reminder: 'Abortion is still legal'

With help from Ella Creamer, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up Recast family! The World Health Organization estimates nearly 15 million people worldwide have died from Covid or its impact on global health systems. And Karine Jean-Pierre will become the next White House press secretary later this month, making her the first Black person and openly gay secretary to serve in that role. First though we focus on the continued fallout from the Supreme Court initial draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade.
Axios

Abortion providers plan for the end of Roe

Abortion clinics are already preparing to shift people and resources away from red states, in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. The other side: Blue states — including California, Oregon, Minnesota, Maryland and Massachusetts — are taking steps to prepare for a potential influx in patients seeking abortion care if Roe falls.
Colorado Newsline

If Roe is overturned, there’s no guarantee that people can get abortions in liberal states

This commentary originally appeared in The Conversation. Liberal policymakers are quickly positioning their states as abortion havens after a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion indicating that the court could overturn Roe v. Wade was made public on the evening of May 2, 2022. Less than an hour after the leak was made […] The post If Roe is overturned, there’s no guarantee that people can get abortions in liberal states appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
