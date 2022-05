On May 4, Houston adopted the Children’s Bill of Rights in Sports, an initiative that gives children full opportunities and participation in sports. The bill, which was developed by Aspen Institute’s Sports and Society program, has been adopted by more than 130 organizations. According to a press release, the bill aligns with Houston’s goal to create a human rights strategy, which is being developed for the city’s bid to be the 2026 FIFA World Cup host as well as the city’s action plan to be a UNICEF Child Friendly City.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO