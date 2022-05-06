ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees postpone Friday night's game against Texas Rangers

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGYL5_0fVKAypd00

NEW YORK -- The series opener between the Texas Rangers and Yankees was postponed in advance of Friday night's scheduled first pitch because of the forecast for sustained inclement weather in the New York area .

The postponement was announced nearly eight hours before game time.

Texas and New York will make up the game in a doubleheader on Sunday. The teams are also scheduled to play Saturday, when there is again a significant chance for rain.

New York has a majors-best 18-7 record. The Rangers are 10-14, but have a season-best four-game winning streak after winning both games in their interleague series at Philadelphia.

The teams didn't immediately announce their pitching plans for Saturday. Gerritt Cole (2-0, 3.00 ERA) was scheduled to pitch for the Yankees on Friday night against Glenn Otto (1-0, 2.89).

Comments / 1

Related
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Leaves Game Following Scary Moment

An MLB umpire had to leave Sunday afternoon's game following a scary collision to the face. MLB umpire Ron Kulpa was hit in the face by a foul ball during Sunday's game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox. The Associated Press had more details:. Kupla got...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Plate umpire Ron Kulpa hit in mask by foul ball, leaves game

BOSTON -- Plate umpire Ron Kulpa had to leave Sunday's White Sox-Red Sox game at Fenway Park in the fourth inning after taking a foul ball off the mask. Kupla got hit square in the mask by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago's Jake Burger and dropped straight to the ground.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Philadelphia, NY
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Doubleheader#The Texas Rangers#Yankees Rangers
Detroit Sports Nation

Frustrated Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch speaks to media following loss to Astros

Heading into the 2022 season, there were plenty of people who believed the Detroit Tigers would not only win over 80 games but that they could challenge for a wild card spot. Well, if either of those things is going to happen, the Tigers had better get things turned around quickly as they are now 8-19 on the season following a 4-game sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Mets releasing 8-time All-Star

The New York Mets are currently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball, tied with the Milwaukee Brewers with an MLB high 19 wins to this point. Veteran second baseman Robinson Canó has not been too big of a part of that success. He is hitting .195 to this point in the season in 43 plate appearances.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NHL Wednesday bets for all three playoff games

Tuesday night was a fantastic one if you joined us here on our prop plays, with the article bets finishing 8-2. Now, it's about sustaining that momentum with a fresh night on the ice. The NHL playoffs continue on, and so too do our bets. We have seven bets here,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
88K+
Followers
21K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy