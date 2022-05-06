Daily Life: Orangutan baby Jolene makes Oregon Zoo debut

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

Salgado award — Curtis Salgado won another award at the Blues Foundation's 43rd Annual Blues Music Awards.

For the second consecutive year, the Portland blues star won Soul Blues Male Artist of the Year.

The awards ceremony was in Memphis, Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Grammy Award-winning Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, like Salgado represented by label Alligator Records, won for Contemporary Male Blues Artist Of The Year and Contemporary Blues Album Of The Year for "662." He has been nominated for nine Blues Music Awards in his young career, and won all of them.

We bring up Ingram because he'll be performing at the Roseland Theater, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. As of now, tickets appear to be available.

Orangutan Jolene — Oregon Zoo staff has named orangutan Kitra's new baby. Inspired by the Dolly Parton song and the line "Your beauty is beyond compare, with flaming locks of auburn hair," it's named Jolene.

"Because we're giving Kitra and here baby plenty of room to bond, we were unable to tell if she'd had a boy or a girl until recently," said Kate Gilmore, who oversees the zoo's primate area. "Once we confirmed she was a girl, our keeper team knew right away what they wanted to call her."

Visitors should be able to catch a glimpse of Jolene outside on most days, though it's up to Kitra.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

'Dateline' — The program "Dateline NBC" will report on the 2016 murder of Gresham mother Annastasia "Annie" Hester, 9 p.m. Friday, May 6 on KGW (8) TV. The program is called "The Undoing."

Reporter Josh Mankiewicz interviews Aaron McCaw, the ex-husband of charged murderer Angela McCraw-Hester, and other insiders close to the case.

Annie Hester was stabbed while sleeping, and investigators uncovered personal details that point to multiple suspects and possible motives in the murder.

Risk/Reward Festival — Featuring acts that blur the boundaries of theater, music, dance and performance art, the Risk/Reward Festival takes place June 24-26 at The Armory.

Festival artists have been announced. They are:

• Kate Duffly and Peter Ksander, performance, Portland

• Roman Norfleet and Be Present Art Group, musical performance, Portland

• Wade Madsen and Nancy Cranbourne, movement theater, Seattle

• Jenny May Peterson, performance, Seattle

• Noelle Simone, contemporary jazz/modern/hip hop, Portland

• Atole, ritual performance/electronic music, Portland

• James Mapes/Fly Paper Games, interactive installation, Portland

Dear Stranger — Oregon Humanities' Dear Stranger program, which allows people to write letters to anonymous other Oregonians, has started again.

Dear Stranger aims to create shared understanding among Oregonians with different backgrounds, experiences and beliefs.

This spring's prompt for writers is about care: "What do you care about, and why? Who do you care for, and who cares for you? Does this feel like a choice or a given? Where do you see care, and where do you notice its absence?"

Letters will be accepted until June 30. Interested letter writers should send their letters to: Attn Dear Stranger, 610 S.W. Alder St., Suite 111, Portland, OR, 97205.

New gallery — A new art gallery, The Lobby, has been set up in the new Ellen Browning Building, 2871 S.E. Division St. It opens May 12 with its first exhibition, "The Drop," which features work from the likes of Daniel Buren, Leonardo Drew, Fred Eversley, Sam Gilliam, Jenny Holzer and Jack Whitten. It's from the private collector of Molly McCabe.

Featured singer — Portland-based singer Matt Alber will join the Austin Artists Project's theatrical debut of "Sing Out!," a 90-minute Broadway revue to be performed June 20 during New York Pride at Lincoln Center in New York.

Austin Artists Project is a nonprofit working to overcome social and economic injustices through creation and promotion of opportunities advancing racial, gender and LGBTQ+ equality in the arts.

Condor flies — From the Oregon Zoo:

A California condor hatched and raised at the Oregon Zoo's Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation made history this week as it took flight over Redwood National Park in California. The release, a partnership with the Yurok Tribe and park staff, marks the first time the critically endangered birds have soared over the area since 1892.

"In a very real way, restoring condor habitat and returning condor to Yurok skies is a clear restoration of the Yurok people, homeland, ecological systems, culture and lifeway," said Tiana Williams-Claussen, director of the Yurok Tribe's Wildlife Department. "Bringing condor home, back into our communities, back into our conversations, back into our households and into the minds and hearts of our children on behalf of the hearts of our elders."

"It's thrilling to partner with the Yurok Tribe and Redwood National Park on this release," said Kelli Walker, who oversees the zoo's condor recovery efforts. "Condors haven't been this close to Oregon in more than 100 years."

MONDAY, MAY 2

Jazz fest — A three-day, in-person celebration of jazz music returns as the Mt. Hood Jazz Festival, Friday-Sunday, May 6-8, takes place at the Yoshida Haven Estate, 29330 S.E. Stark St. in Troutdale.

The festival will feature 15 world-renowned jazz performers, including pianist and composer Helen Sung, Portland-raised singer-songwriter Sarah Clarke and Grammy Award-nominated saxophonist Chris Potter.

Bitch Media — OPB reported last week that Portland-based and feminism-focused Bitch Media is coming to an end, closing up shop in June. Money was cited as an issue.

"We took a really clear-eyed look at things, like our strategic plans and our print margins, and we just didn't see a viable path forward," cofounder Andi Zeisler told OPB's Think Out Loud.

From OPB: Bitch started in 1996 as a 10-page zine in the Bay Area, and relocated to Portland in 2007, where it continued to publish the magazine, online articles, and later, podcasts. It also hosted speakers and workshops at campuses through its "Bitch on Campus" series.

Upcoming events — Some events to consider attending:

• Presented by White Bird, Dance Theater of Harlem makes a one-stop appearance in Portland at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4.

• Fear No Music celebrates "Asian Resilience & Joy" with new works by composers from the vast Asian diaspora, as part of its 30th anniversary season, 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 9 at The Old Church. It's available via Fear No Music's YouTube channel May 23.

• The documentary "When Claude Got Shot," which disrupts the narrative of black-on-black crime, airs on OPB on Monday, May 9.

'Camelot' — Lakewood Theatre Company's opening of "Camelot" has been postponed because of a breakthrough COVID-19 case in the production group.

Rather than April 29, the musical now begins May 5 and goes through June 12.

