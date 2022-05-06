Goodwill find in Texas turns out to be ancient Roman bust

Children’s Home Society 18th Annual An Evening of Taste is an evening filled with great food, music, drinks and dessert while networking with community leaders who care for the needs of children. All funds raised from this event will go towards our Community Partnership Schools program in Northeast Florida. Thousands of Florida students arrive to school each day with more than a backpack - they carry baggage beyond their years: hunger, homelessness, poverty, exposure to violence, mental health struggles, inadequate health care and more. They carry so much weight that they simply cannot focus on their education. The goal of the community partnership school is to take these barriers away so children can focus on their education and succeed.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO