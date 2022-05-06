ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, FL

Goodwill find in Texas turns out to be ancient Roman bust

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – A marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill store is temporarily on display at a San Antonio museum after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since World War II. The bust, which art collector Laura...

News4Jax.com

A look at the underground tunnels that once connected downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 100-year-old tunnels once connected downtown Jacksonville, and you can still see some of them for yourself today. I recently went to Hogan Street, where I met with Gary Sass, who does a walking tour of the underground tunnels. He was dressed the same as Gen. Andrew Jackson during the War of 1812. Jacksonville is named after Jackson, who was the first governor of Florida and the seventh president of the United States.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Great Strides Walk for Cystic Fibrosis

The 2022 Great Strides event will feature in-person and virtual experiences to help make a difference for people living with cystic fibrosis. Register. Register to participate in-person or virtually in this year’s Great Strides event and help them stay the course and advance their mission. Stay up to date on how our chapter plans to safely bring the community together and make CF stand for Cure Found by registering today.
News4Jax.com

Children’s Home Society: An Evening of Taste

Children’s Home Society 18th Annual An Evening of Taste is an evening filled with great food, music, drinks and dessert while networking with community leaders who care for the needs of children. All funds raised from this event will go towards our Community Partnership Schools program in Northeast Florida. Thousands of Florida students arrive to school each day with more than a backpack - they carry baggage beyond their years: hunger, homelessness, poverty, exposure to violence, mental health struggles, inadequate health care and more. They carry so much weight that they simply cannot focus on their education. The goal of the community partnership school is to take these barriers away so children can focus on their education and succeed.
News4Jax.com

Celebrating 200 years of the 904: JFK, Axe Handle Saturday, & More

Did you know that this year is Jacksonville’s 200th birthday?. We headed over to James Weldon Johnson park with Explore Jax Core’s Yollie. Yollie dives deep into the parks rich history as we explore each corner of the park. The park has historic markers in every corner to talk about a different era of Jacksonville history. Two of these landmarks include a JFK memorial and a marker discussing Axe Handle Saturday. If you want to learn more about Jax’s history, take a tour with Yollie!
JACKSONVILLE, FL

