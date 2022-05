For much of his life, Lou Martinez popped antacids and took swigs of Mylanta to calm his frequent heartburn and acid reflux. “I went to bed at night, and the burning was incredible,” the 69-year-old from Staten Island told TODAY. “I like eating spicy foods. I indulge a lot, so I always say anyone would have had heartburn (with those habits).”

