ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Montlake Gear is Here!

By Montlake Flyer
montlake.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can not get email to go through to the treasurer for MCC, it...

montlake.net

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Mcc
AL.com

A hungry bear peeled this Alabama tree like a banana

A good-sized tree was found peeled like a banana in Alabama, and it didn’t take long before social media commenters were blaming everything from Bigfoot to a rougaroux. However, this has happened before in the state and wildlife experts were quick to offer a sensible explanation: It was a hungry bear.
ALABAMA STATE
Outdoor Life

Spring Gobblers Are Dumb, from the Outdoor Life Archives

By 1983, a new era in modern-day turkey hunting was taking hold. The National Wild Turkey Federation was hitting on all cylinders; successful wild turkey trap-and-transplant programs were exhibiting promising results, and many states that had too few wild turkeys to hunt were opening seasons. Outdoor Life’s own Charlie Elliot, The Old Professor, was still teaching the masses how to get their gobbler and Ben Rogers Lee was the acknowledged king of turkey calling.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Free-Range Chickens: Chicken Tractors, Raising Chickens, and Collecting Eggs

Thomas is interested in all types of animals and pets, from reptiles to sugar gliders. If you take a close look at the photo above, you can see exactly what a chicken tractor is. In the little shed at the one end are two nest boxes, and at the bottom, there is a chicken roost.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Cars
Outdoor Life

The Best Camping Axes of 2022

Camping axes are all designed to do one thing: make wood smaller. Whether they do it by felling a tree, delimbing, splitting, or shaping, an ax needs to efficiently break down wood. As someone who cuts and splits wood to heat my house all winter and enjoys practicing bushcraft, camping, and hunting, I’ve spent some time behind an ax. The issue I’ve found is that not every ax you grab at the local hardware store will cut it. But fear not, I’ve made choosing your next camp ax a little easier by putting the best camping axes through a series of rigorous tests and making my top picks for different applications.
CARS
SPY

Dickies’ 100 Year Collection Celebrates the Brand’s Legacy of Excellent Workwear

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. This year, Dickies is celebrating its 100th anniversary. It couldn’t have come at a more fitting time, as the workwear trend shows no signs of slowing down. The Fort Worth-based company was founded in 1922, meaning it’s been turning out workwear essentials like the Eisenhower jacket and the 874 work pants for a century. To celebrate its centennial, the brand is releasing a 100-year collection for men and women. It’s less a greatest hits...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy