ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

US Marshals looking for escaped ‘violent' offender with ties to Snohomish County

KREM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVERETT, Wash. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a 38-year-old man with “significant” ties to the Snohomish County area after they escaped a federal prison camp in Oregon. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Andrew Cain Kristovich escaped from the...

www.krem.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Snohomish County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Snohomish County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, WA
State
Washington State
Clark County, WA
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshals#Fci#Violent Crime#Scso#The U S Marshals Service
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
KREM

Bail bond agent finds toddler alone with drugs, fake money in Lakewood hotel room

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Police are investigating after a 2-year-old was left alone in a Lakewood hotel room with drugs and printed money early Tuesday morning. According to the Lakewood Police Department, a bail bond agent found the child in a room at TownePlace Suites, located on the 11000 block of Pacific Highway SW, while searching for a specific individual sometime after 1 a.m.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Two people were arrested on burglary charges in Creston. Damian Joseph Gibbons, 18, of Creston, and Hunter James Tullis, 18, of Corning, were both arrested early Tuesday morning at 319 N Sumner. Gibbons was charged with three counts of Burglary 3rd Degree and Attempted Burglary 3rd Degree. Gibbons was held in the Adams County Jail on $2,000 cash or surety bond. Tullis was charged with three counts of Burglary 3rd Degree and Attempted Burglary 3rd Degree. Tullis was transported to the Union County Jail where he was held on $7,000 cash or surety bond.
CRESTON, IA
Daily Voice

Nassau Man, Nephew Charged In Execution-Style Killing Of Business Owner

A Long Island man and his nephew have been charged with two others in federal court in connection with the execution-style murder of a former employee and business rival. Qing Ming Yu, aka Allen, age 54, of Oyster Bay, and You You, aka Eddie, age 34, of Plainview, were arrested on Tuesday, May 10 in connection with the Feb. 12, 2019 murder of a Queens man, said Breon Peace, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
PLAINVIEW, NY
AFP

US overdose deaths rose 15% in 2021 to more than 100,000

Drug overdoses killed more than 100,000 people in the United States in 2021, data showed Wednesday, as the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated a crisis driven by fentanyl and fake online pills. Provisional data from the National Center for Health Statistics showed there were 107,622 deaths in the calendar year, an increase of 15 percent from 93,655 in 2020. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy