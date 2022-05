Could we see the future of some Bozeman businesses move out to this area of the city? It's a possibility. Over the past few years, we have seen a large number of businesses start building new stores out on Huffine Lane towards Four Corners, but what if I told you there is a place in Bozeman that could be an even better location for businesses? I'm talking about the area of East Bozeman near the Main Street off-ramp.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO