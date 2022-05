It's truly a joyous season around Missoula as the weather starts to improve and beer festival time is once again upon us! If we go back in history, I hope that the first person with the idea to hold a beer fest was honored by their friends, and society as a whole, for being the innovator of an idea that would benefit future generations to come. It would be a shame if that person didn't know how important they truly were.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO