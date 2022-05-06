Umbrella Arts Festival celebrates Asian, South Asian, Pacific Islander culture and a return to community gatherings in Fountain Square
The Umbrella Arts Festival is a celebration of Asian, South Asian, Pacific. Islander (ASPA) culture and art. The event is designed to increase visibility and representation of the ASPA community and to engage the community-at-large in collective experiences that work to dispel harmful myths and narratives about the ASPA community. It...evanstonroundtable.com
