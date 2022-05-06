ECSU: Barnes & Noble College to manage campus bookstore

Elizabeth City State University has announced that Barnes & Noble College, a subsidiary of Barnes & Noble Education, will take over management of its university bookstore starting June 22.

BNC will manage course materials, retail merchandise, and online bookstore services for the university and school community, ECSU said in a press release. The company currently provides those services to nearly 800 other colleges and more than 6 million students across the U.S., ECSU said.

“This partnership will deliver the industry’s largest inventory of affordable course materials in both physical and digital formats to our students and faculty, as well as on-campus convenience,” ECSU Vice Chancellor for Business and Finance Lisa McClinton said. “BNC offers a price-match program and options for ordering and receiving materials such as in-store pickup, curbside pickup, or delivery.”

BNC will help ECSU students save on the costs of course materials through its BNC First Day Complete program, the campus said. The delivery program bundles course materials into the cost of tuition, saving students 35-50% on what they otherwise would pay for those materials. The program also ensures students have the books and materials they’ll need by the first day of classes.

According to ECSU, once students select their preferred delivery method, the bookstore will prepare materials for each student and notify them when those materials have either shipped or are available for in-store pickup. Digital materials will be delivered directly to students.

First Day Complete will allow faculty to easily research course material selections and submit affordable options, regardless of publisher or format, ECSU said.

“We are very excited to partner with Elizabeth City State University as its new bookstore operator,” said Jeff Miller, vice president of strategic partnerships for Barnes & Noble College. “We support ECSU’s mission of providing the highest quality education, and look forward to offering a wide range of academic solutions and a seamless retail experience that will help to drive success for students in the classroom and beyond.”

Through BNC’s alliance with Fanatics and Lids, ECSU’s bookstore also plans to offer an expanded assortment of Viking-branded apparel, gifts and school supplies, the campus said. Merchandise will be available both in store and online through the website or mobile app.