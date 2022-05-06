ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waleska, GA

Georgia Rotary Student Program Offers Opportunities for International Students

reinhardt.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreshman Vuyelwa Vanessa Jele came from far-away Harare, Zimbabwe to the United States in the pursuit of her education. She plans to become an anesthesiologist, and thanks to a scholarship from the Georgia Rotary Student Program (GRSP), Jele was able to take her first University steps at Reinhardt. The...

www.reinhardt.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

‘American Idol’ winner cancels weekend Mississippi concert after Louisiana State University Police launch investigation

“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy has canceled his performance at this weekend’s Mississippi Mudbug Festival after turning himself in to the Louisiana State University Police. Mississippi State Fairgrounds officials said refunds are available to those who bought tickets to Hardy’s concert. Hardy posted a statement on Facebook...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
City
Waleska, GA
State
Georgia State
Canton, GA
Education
City
Woodstock, GA
City
Jasper, GA
City
Canton, GA
11Alive

Gov. Kemp signs 7 new healthcare bills into law

ATLANTA — On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed seven healthcare bills designed to “benefit patients in Georgia and strengthen the state's healthcare system.”. After signing, the Georgia politician took to Twitter recognizing National Nurses Day and noted how this new legislation will reportedly help make a healthier Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Students#Scholarships#The American Language#College#First University#The Rotary Clubs#Rotarians
The Georgia Sun

Here are the richest people in Georgia

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Local impacts of bills passed in the 2022 Georgia General Assembly

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia State Legislature adjourned on April 4, 2022. Republicans won 34-22 majority in the Senate and a 103-77 majority in the House. Residents of Columbus were given a breakdown what bills will have the most impact locally. The spending plan, made up of 30 billion dollars, will benefit teachers, veterans […]
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy