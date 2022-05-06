ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Kraft hints at way in which Patriots will utilize versatile CB Marcus Jones

By Isaiah Houde
 5 days ago
Third-round cornerback Marcus Jones out of Houston could turn out to be the best pick in the New England Patriots’ draft.

He’s undersized at 5-foot-8, 180 pounds — but he makes up for it with his speed and ability to make plays in all three phases of the game. Jones totaled nine interceptions, 31 passes deflected and 153 total tackles in his four collegiate seasons while playing cornerback.

Jones averaged 28.4 yards per kick return with six touchdowns in college, along with 14 yards per punt return with three touchdowns — totaling nine scores and 2,956 yards. His senior year at Houston, Jones also had 10 receptions for 109 yards and a touchdowns.

He’s the ultimate Swiss Army Knife and Patriots owner Robert Kraft acknowledged that when reaching out to Jones during the draft.

“It’s great to have you with us,” Kraft said. “I heard you’re a great punt returner, besides being a good inside cornerback.”’

The Patriots lost Gunner Olszewski in free agency this offseason and Jones is the perfect candidate to step in and make some plays. He may not be the best cornerback on the team, but he’ll be a valuable player for Bill Belichick to utilize.

