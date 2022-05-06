ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

‘I couldn’t get any more on today’: Lewis Hamilton defiant in face of F1 jewellery ban

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AakrV_0fVIahvq00

Lewis Hamilton says the FIA ’s decision to tighten rules on Formula One drivers wearing jewellery during races is a “step backwards” and says he will he continue to keep his nose and ear piercings in even if the FIA threatened to stop the seven-time world champion from racing.

Hamilton appeared at the drivers’ press conference ahead of the Miami Grand Prix on Friday wearing three watches, eight rings, four necklaces and two earrings, as well as his nose ring which was hidden behind his face covering.

LIVE! Follow live coverage from Friday practice with our blog

Of his jewellery, Hamilton only wears his earrings and nose ring while he is in his car as they are the only items he is unable to remove. “I couldn’t get any more jewellery on today,” Hamilton said when it was put to the 37-year-old that as the driver who wears the most jewellery on the grid he would be the one most affected by the FIA’s clampdown.

The sport’s governing body wrote to drivers before Australian Grand Prix last month reminding them that “the wearing of jewellery in the form of body piercing or metal neck chains is prohibited during the competition”. Hamilton responded by saying his jewellery was personal to him and there were some piercings that he is unable to take out.

Hamilton said there are “more important issues to focus on” and added that he will continue to talk with the FIA’s new president Mohammed bin Sulayem to reach a solution. The Briton said he was disappointed that the FIA had chosen to concentrate on “such a small thing” after commending Formula One in improving its work on improving diversity in motorsport - assisting Hamilton’s work through his own commission - as well as highlighting social issues such as the fight for racial equality.

“I don’t have a lot more to add than the last time,” Hamilton said on Friday. “I feel like it’s almost like a step backwards if you think of the steps forward we have taken as a sport and the more important issues and causes that we need to be focused on.

“I think we’ve made such great strides as a sport. Look, we’re in Miami. This is such a small thing. I’ve been in the sport for 16 years. I’ve been wearing jewellery for 16 years. In the car, I only wear have earrings on and my nose ring - which I can’t remove. It seems unnecessary for us to get into this spat.

“I will try to communicate with Mohammed. I’m here to try and be an ally of the sport, of Mohammed and Formula . But as I said I think we’ve got bigger fish to fry and bigger things to do, more impact to have. So that’s where I think the focus should be.”

Comments / 4

Related
Autoweek.com

Caitlyn Jenner’s Next Chapter as Race Team Owner Begins This Weekend

Caitlyn Jenner is the owner of the Jenner Racing team in the W Series, which debuts this weekend in Miami. Driving for Jenner are Jamie Chadwick, former W Series champion, and 17-year-old Chloe Chambers. The W Series serves as an undercard support series to Formula 1, with two races scheduled...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton backtracks on promise to pull out of Miami Grand Prix over jewellery after removing his earrings in a medical examination... with seven-time champion granted a two-race exemption to keep studs he claims cannot be removed easily in place

Lewis Hamilton backed down over his promise to boycott the Miami Grand Prix — by removing all the jewellery he could. Only three hours earlier, the seven-time world champion said he would pull out of the event if Formula One's ruling FIA insisted he take off his earrings and studs.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohammed
Person
Lewis Hamilton
SkySports

When Lewis Hamilton met Tom Brady

Sky Sports Formula One reporter Rachel Brookes talks to Lewis Hamilton and Tom Brady ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. Watch the full interview live on Sky Sports F1 this Sunday in the race build-up.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Lewis Hamilton's historic dominance of F1 truly unprecedented

Lewis Hamilton has been winning races and winning championships in this one-percenter sport called Formula 1 for 15 years. Hamilton has been so good, from the moment he entered the sport until now, that he is enigmatically incomparable. That's true even in a year that includes his worst start to an F1 season since 2009 and even coming off his worst finish in a race just last month, when he was lapped at Imola by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, his greatest challenger over the past half-decade.
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: FIA Investigating Ferrari After Potential Rule Break Before Miami Grand Prix

After the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Ferrari and four other lucky teams had the opportunity to test out Pirelli’s new 2023 tyres over a couple of day’s testing. But now, Ferrari has been called into question as to whether or not they followed regulations following the testing. Ferrari ran with two different floors during the […] The post F1 News: FIA Investigating Ferrari After Potential Rule Break Before Miami Grand Prix appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewellery#Fia#Defiant#Australian
The Independent

Miami Grand Prix boss open to changing track after Lewis Hamilton ‘B&Q car park’ jibe

Miami Grand Prix chief Tom Garfinkel anticipates changes will be made to Formula One’s newest circuit after Lewis Hamilton compared it to a B&Q car park.Seven-time world champion Hamilton criticised the tight left-right chicane at Turns 14 and 15 of the purpose-built temporary layout which runs round the Hard Rock Stadium – home of NFL’s Miami Dolphins – and called for it to be removed.Red Bull’s Sergio Perez also described the track surface – which incorporates private access roads – as a “joke”, and it is feared overtaking will be difficult in Sunday’s race because there is not enough grip...
NFL
Click10.com

Formula 1 Miami 2022: Drivers practice for inaugural qualifying race

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Formula One drivers were practicing on Friday night for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix in Miami Gardens. Twenty cars were racing on the 19-turn, 3.36-mile circuit at the Miami International Autodrome, built just outside of the Hard Rock Stadium. The ten teams were preparing for...
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Miami practice build-up as Lewis Hamilton told Mercedes need ‘more time’ to make improvements

Follow live Formula One news and build-up to the Miami Grand Prix ahead of the opening practice session today at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida. F1 has arrived in the United States ahead of the long-awaited inaugural Miami Grand Prix and excitement is building as the drivers take to the track for the first time. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc heads into the fifth race of the season with the championship lead after two wins so far this season, but defending champion Max Verstappen cut his advantage at the top of the standings following Red Bull’s one-two in Imola last...
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Meet the Speedy, 7,800 HP Superyacht That Thinks It’s a Ferrari

Click here to read the full article. Breathe the word “Superfast” in the company of any red-blooded car aficionado, and it’s guaranteed to conjure-up images of Ferrari’s classic 500 Superfast from the ‘60s and, more recently, the thundering V-12-engined 812 Superfast. So, if you’re Italy’s AB Yachts and you’re looking to name your fastest, most thrilling yacht ever—the 68-mph, 7,800-horsepower, AB 100—you could do worse than christen it “Superfast.” The Viareggio-based yard—part of the NEXT Yacht Group—created this first AB 100 Superfast for a European client who, according to AB Yachts’ head of sales Giacomo Benelli, had an all-consuming passion for going...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Sports
GQMagazine

Your Cheat Sheet to Formula 1’s First-Ever Miami Grand Prix

If you’ve watched Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive or listened to a friend gush about it, you know that America’s Formula 1 fanbase has taken off relatively recently. And now that Formula 1’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix has arrived, there’s even more to get excited about: A packed event! Potential rain-induced pandemonium! McLaren driver and perennial fan favorite Daniel Ricciardo finally soft-launching his long-time girlfriend on Instagram!
MIAMI, FL
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Sebastian Vettel Supports Lewis Hamilton In Hilarious Moment As Jensen Button Disagrees

After the FIA has reinforced its rules and regulations surrounding what an F1 driver can and can’t wear while on the track, Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel rebelled against these changes, wearing his boxers on the outside of his racing suit. Photos were taken of him wearing his boxers outside of his suit as he […] The post F1 News: Sebastian Vettel Supports Lewis Hamilton In Hilarious Moment As Jensen Button Disagrees appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton cannot understand Mercedes’ call for strategy decision in Miami

Lewis Hamilton said he did not understand why Mercedes wanted him to make a strategy decision in Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix.Hamilton’s race engineer Peter Bonnington asked his driver whether he wished to take on new tyres during a late safety car.The seven-time world champion elected to stay out, while George Russell, who started 12th, took advantage of the period to make his sole tyre switch.Russell was able to fight his way past Hamilton to finish one place ahead of his team-mate in fifth.“In that scenario, I have no clue where everyone is, so when the team say ‘it is your...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Damon Hill Believes Mercedes Could Double Their Downforce While Refusing To Rule Out Constructor Championship Fight

Damon Hill has commented on the potential performance of Mercedes‘ F1 car, admitting that it’s like a “massive carrot” for the team which could have a very fast car on their hands if they fix the porpoising. Mercedes and its drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have been struggling so far this season, but with […] The post F1 News: Damon Hill Believes Mercedes Could Double Their Downforce While Refusing To Rule Out Constructor Championship Fight appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Teenager Carlos Alcaraz hailed ‘best player in world’ after winning Madrid Open

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz swept aside world number three Alexander Zverev in straight sets to win the Madrid Open title.Alcaraz, 19, who stunned both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on his way to the final, won 6-3 6-1 against Zverev in little over an hour.Zverev, the defending champion who also won in Madrid in 2018, had no answer to the depth and power of Alcaraz’s groundstrokes and was broken decisively in the sixth game of the first set and four times in the second.On court after the match, Zverev told Alcaraz: “I want to congratulate Carlitos. Right now you are...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

638K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy