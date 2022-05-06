ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demand for Pink Fur Coats Surge After Rihanna Appears in A$AP Rocky’s New Music Video

By Nikara Johns
 5 days ago
Per usual, Rihanna is setting trends. On Thursday, boyfriend A$AP Rocky launched the music video to his latest single, “D.M.B.,” featuring soon-to-be-mother Rihanna as his love interest.

The couple packs on the PDA in the video, set in the streets of New York, where their fashion is put on display. Fans of the pair might remember that they were initially spotted filming scenes for the video in the Bronx in July 2021. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky could be seen on a fire escape with the Fenty designer wearing a pink fur coat with denim shorts and neon green platform sandals. Rocky kept it casual in a white tank top, baggy jeans and Timberland boots with a matching green fur hat.

Since the release of the “D.M.B” video, data analysts at Love the Sales noted an increase in fashion demand for Rihanna’s pink fur coat. Compared to the prior 24 hours, there was a 156% surge for the item, according to the fashion marketplace company.

In addition, there was a 95% uptick in search for leopard print hats that Rihanna could also been seen wearing in the video, as well as a 103% increase for brown corsets.

But don’t count out A$AP Rocky’s influence. The rapper has also spiked a trend in searches for red hoodies and blue tracksuits at a 168% and 32% increase, respectively.

Watch the video below:

To see more of Rihanna’s most wild style through the years, click through the gallery.

Comments / 15

Jaimee Nelson
3d ago

whose got money to waste on a pink fur coat?! Am I gonna grocery shop in that?!

Reply(1)
13
Tina Holland
3d ago

People are more concerned about clothes than souls..

Reply(3)
18
