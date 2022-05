While average gas prices in Florida are at their highest mark in five weeks, Escambia County offers the cheapest average gas price throughout the entire state. According to AAA, as of Monday, the state average for a gallon of regular gas is now $4.21, which is up two cents from a week ago. It's an increase of 10 cents from a month ago and $1.32 more than this time last year.

