ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

4 charged with giving sleep aids to kids at Tennessee day care

By Caitlin Coffey, Nexstar Media Wire
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – Caretakers at a Tennessee day care have been accused of giving children melatonin to go to sleep without their parents’ consent.

The allegations were revealed Thursday morning against four workers, who have been arrested and charged.

Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray said a complaint was filed against MiMi’s Child Care on March 25. Investigators interviewed parents who said their children were reported to be lethargic or having health-related issues after staying at the day care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dbUzZ_0fVIKZAs00
Investigators ask anyone with a child at that day care, or anyone who has more information on the case, to contact the sheriff’s office. (Photo: WKRN)

Melatonin is commonly used as a sleep aid. According to the Mayo Clinic , the most common side effects include headache, dizziness, nausea and drowsiness.

Detective Dana Saltkill and Detective Lee Miller both called the alleged incident “very shocking.”

They believe caretakers have been giving children, including infants, melatonin at this day care for about three years.

“You know day care, you’d think taking their child there would be somewhat safe,” Saltkill said. “After finding this out, you kind of look back at it and say, ‘Hmm, there’s a lot of red flags that parents didn’t pick up on. As soon as we started investigating, we knew what to look for, so we got into it.”

Miller said he and Saltkill believe about 27 children were given melatonin since the day care opened, but they think the number could be higher.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKbDd_0fVIKZAs00
    Jaime Clark (Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HF2gJ_0fVIKZAs00
    Kristin Clark (Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDYIw_0fVIKZAs00
    Jordan Darnell (Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZwOK_0fVIKZAs00
    Ethan Pulley (Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)

A search warrant was executed on April 28 at the day care. On May 5, Jaime Clark, 45; Kristin Clark, 22; Jordan Darnell, 22, and Ethan Pulley, 21, were taken into custody and charged.

Jamie Clark, Kristin Clark and Jordan Darnell are charged with child abuse/neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, tampering with evidence and criminal violations. Pulley was charged with fabricating/tampering with evidence.

The day care surrendered its license on May 2 and is now closed, according to the Tennessee Department of Human Services.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators ask anyone with a child at that day care, or anyone who has more information on the case, to contact the Stewart’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Four daycare workers arrested for allegedly giving 27 children melatonin without parents’ knowledge

Four daycare workers in Tennessee were arrested for allegedly giving children sleeping medication without their parents’ consent.Investigators claim that staff at MiMi’s Child Care gave youngsters, including infants, melatonin at the daycare facility for three years.Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray said a complaint was filed against the daycare in March and officers interviewed parents who alleged their children were lethargic or had health issues after attending the facility.“You know daycare, you’d think taking their child there would be somewhat safe, would be safe. After finding this out you kind of look back at it and say ‘hmm… there’s a lot...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Miller
The Independent

Twin baby died following ‘neglect’ after hospital ‘failed to provide basic care’

A baby died from “neglect” after staff failed to provide “basic medical care” and ensure he was screened for infection, an inquest has heard.Kingsley Olasupo passed away at Royal Bolton Hospital following a catalogue of mistakes by the staff responsible for his care.On Thursday a coroner ruled Kingsley’s death had been contributed to by neglect, and could have been avoided had he been given antibiotics for an infection earlier.Bolton NHS Foundation Trust has already admitted to clinical negligence, as revealed by The Independent.His parents, Tunde Olasupo and Nicola Daley have waited three years for the inquest into their son’s death...
HEALTH
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Mom Notified by School Nurse After Son Hides a Seed in an Unusual Place for Safe Keeping

Sometimes kids are too clever for their own good. They'll come up with an idea, but because they don't quite have the life experience of an adult, the plan they come up with to execute said idea leaves their parents and other adults in their lives scratching their heads and asking, "Why?" The results also give us a good chuckle as long as no one gets seriously hurt. That was the reaction of one Indiana mom who received an interesting and hilarious message from her son's school nurse.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Care#Aids#Wkrn#Mimi S Child Care#The Mayo Clinic
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Demands Grieving Widow Give Her Her House

Are in-laws at all entitled to take something a spouse shared with their late partner?. Death is a terrible tragedy for everyone involved. Whether it's a romantic partner or a parent, and in some cases children, the person who passes away always leaves behind those who love them. And with over 4 million people dying every year in the US due to accidents, illness, and the like, it's not an uncommon reality for many to experience.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KXAN

KXAN

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy