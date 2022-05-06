ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contract details: Former Georgia DL Jordan Davis signs with Philadelphia Eagles

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Last week, Georgia became the first university to have five defensive players selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

On Thursday, three of those guys signed their contracts with their new NFL teams, including Green Bay’s Devonte Wyatt and Quay Walker.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who was selected No. 13 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles, also agreed to terms with his new franchise on Thursday, according to Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter, Davis signed a four-year, fully guaranteed $17 million deal with the Eagles that includes a $9.55 million signing bonus.

Davis will be joined in Philadelphia by his former UGA teammate Nakobe Dean. Dean was selected by the Eagles in the third round of the draft after a mysterious slide.

Though Travon Walker – the former Georgia defensive end who was selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars – has not officially signed his rookie deal, the specifics of his contract were revealed in a report from ESPN’s Field Yates. You can read about Walker’s contract figures here.

