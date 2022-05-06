ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

EXCLUSIVE: Concertina wire for migrant holding pens trucked into Rio Grande Valley

By Sandra Sanchez
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HynAv_0fVIGIzF00

MISSION, Texas ( Border Report ) — Concertina wire to deter migrants from illegally crossing the border and to build holding pens for those that do come across has arrived in the Rio Grande Valley, Border Report has learned.

Texas National Guard members on Thursday morning guarded trucks full of the “C-wire” in a remote area south of Mission, Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott on April 6 announced sweeping new security “strategies” for Operation Lone Star that would include razor wire deployed on the banks of the Rio Grande. This is in anticipation of a surge of migrants trying to cross if Title 42 is lifted at the end of the month.

Governor says Texas crowdsourcing for migrant bus fares to DC after being ‘overwhelmed’ by donations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RbL4e_0fVIGIzF00
Spools of concertina wire sit alongside a border road south of Mission, Texas, on May 5, 2022. The wire could be used to construct holding pens for migrants who cross illegally from Mexico, Texas Military Adj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer says. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

Other measures Abbots has implemented include busing migrants to Washington, D.C., as well as mandatory truck inspections, which cost the state over $4 billion in economic losses after some international bridges shut down due to increased wait times.

Abbott and the leaders of Mexican border states, however, ended up reaching agreements that would step up truck inspections and other border security measures south of the Rio Grande.

Texas lost $4B from international bridge disruptions, economists say

Texas Military Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer, who heads the Texas National Guard, was with Abbott on April 6 and expanded on the new strategies, saying, “For engineering capabilities, we’ll be prepared to hastily put out concertina wire and produce concertina holding areas for anybody who should decide to cross into Texas.”

Border Report on Thursday reached out to Texas Military officials for clarification on whether these spools of concertina wire that have just arrived are to be used for holding areas, or not.

Maj. Mike Perry responded that “Texas National Guard engineers assigned to Operation Lone Star deploy the C-wire on state and private property to deter illegal crossings along the Texas-Mexico border. Some of the wire is used at the behest of private land/ranch owners to prevent criminal activity on their land as well as to assist local and state law enforcement officials in preventing criminal trespass along the border region.”

But some locals told Border Report they resent the increased “militarization” of the South Texas border.

And they question how humane it would be to put up outdoor holding pens as hurricane season is about to begin and triple-digit temperatures are forecast for this weekend.

But Suelzer said locals in border communities need to get used to it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o2Pat_0fVIGIzF00
Texas National Guard troops watch after a load of concertina wire Thursday, May 5, 2022, near Mission, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

“If you live along the southern border of Texas you can anticipate to see increased (military) activity in the RGV along the Anzalduas Bridge area, Eagle Pass, Del Rio, Laredo and Zapata,” Suelzer said on April 6.

South Texas county judge urges Biden to visit border prior to Title 42 rollback

Abbott said the Department of Homeland Security estimates up to 18,000 migrants could try to cross per day if Title 42 is lifted.

It is unclear, however, if that will happen because there are several court challenges to the Biden administration’s request to rollback Title 42, a public health initiative implemented in March 2020 by the Trump administration to prevent the spread of coronavirus across borders,

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Fountain County family finds nearly foot-tall morels

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — A Fountain County man and his grandson had quite the haul after a mushroom hunt in western Indiana! Rob Clodfelder says he took his nearly 3-year-old grandson Brigston mushrooming just south of Hillsboro on Sunday. During their hunt, Clodfelder says they found several morels that measured more than 10″ tall […]
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN
Daily Mail

Identified: Texas National Guard soldier who presumably drowned in the Rio Grande River is 22-year-old Bishop Evans who died trying to save two migrants suspected of drug trafficking – and his body still isn't recovered

The Texas National Guard soldier who died trying to save alleged drug smugglers in the Rio Grande River was identified Sunday as Specialist Bishop E. Evans, 22, from Arlington, Texas. The search is still underway for Evans' body after he presumably drowned Friday after jumping in the water diving Texas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Mission, TX
Government
City
Laredo, TX
City
Del Rio, TX
City
Mission, TX
City
Zapata, TX
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Vice

Half of Mexico Is Blacklisted for Travel by the US

The U.S. State Department has listed six Mexican states as no-go zones and is advising Americans to “reconsider travel” to another 10 as drug-related crime and violence continue to roil. That’s the highest number of states labelled with travel warnings for Mexico in more than a decade.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Nicaraguan radio host drowns in the Rio Grande as he tries to swim across to the US near where Texas National Guardsman died last month: Presenter publicly detailed ill-fated journey to America

A Nicaraguan man's tragic drowning was captured on camera Sunday - the result of a failed bid to illegally cross the Mexico-United States border. Calixto Rojas, 53, and his friend Elbe Castro, 42, were seen struggling to stay afloat as the Rio Grande's current picked up strength between Piedras Negras, Coahuila, and Eagle Pass, Texas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Military Department#Texas National Guard#South Texas#Border States#Concertina#Border Report#Operation Lone Star#Abbots#Mexican
Daily Mail

Moment 280 migrants are rescued from inside a tractor trailer that was abandoned on roadside in southern Mexico

A group of 280 United States-bound migrants have been rescued from the back of an abandoned tractor trailer, authorities in the Mexican southern state of Veracruz revealed. The individuals were being smuggled through a Córdoba-Orizaba highway in the municipality of Córdoba before the truck was abandoned on the side of a road near a gas station Tuesday.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Mexico agrees to take back more migrants from Cuba and Nicaragua under Trump-era Covid rules

The Biden administration has quietly begun expelling Cubans and Nicaraguans to Mexico under the Title 42 public health order that denies migrants the chance to seek asylum, officials say.The US struck an agreement with Mexico to expel up to 100 Cubans and 20 Nicaraguans a day from San Diego, El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, according to a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity.“This was done due to the exponential increase in arrivals from both countries to Mexico and the United States,” a Mexican official told the Washington Post on condition of anonymity.The move...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

New Mexico seeks opportunity in Texas border disruptions

New Mexico is highlighting its support for proposals that would route an international rail line through its Santa Teresa border crossing, capitalizing on Mexico's unease with disruptions along the Texas portion of the U.S. border with Mexico.Mexico had considered a route through Texas, but in recent days officials have said they can no longer rely on that state. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, in April required all commercial trucks from Mexico to undergo extra inspections, tying up traffic and causing millions in losses. The administration of Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday that it will...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
ValleyCentral

Missing Angolan child’s body found in Rio Grande

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A child who was swept away in the Rio Grande while attempting to cross into the United States has been found dead. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say that a husband and wife that had crossed into the United States near Del Rio told Border Patrol agents on […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy