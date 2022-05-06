Perry Hall Pizza Boli’s to hold grand opening on Saturday

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local foot truck event lineups for the week of May 9, 2022 have been announced. White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The lineup for Tuesday, May 10 is as follows: Crossroads Bistro TastyMaryland Love.Crust.Pizza Boss Burger Top Nach Royal Sauce The Lyfe Cafe Mr. Softee …
Continue reading "FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 9 announced"
The post FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 9 announced appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Comments / 0