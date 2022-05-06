Perry Hall Pizza Boli’s to hold grand opening on Saturday

Hi Everyone! A very nice but non-descript building in a Windsor Mill industrial park is home to a bakery company that turned out its first cookie in 1881. According to the company website, that was the year Adam Otterbein immigrated to Locust Point and started a business that, now, is run by the fifth generation of the family. When “K2” and I arrived Ben Otterbein introduced us to his employees, he knows them all by name. On air, he was very quick to point out that in a family business, the employees are family and are treated as such. These folks make...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO