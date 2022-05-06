Man Admits Torching St. Cloud Bar

A new ship has entered the Great Lakes, and it will certainly be the talk of the town when it arrives for its first visit to Duluth later this month. We've had a few random cruise ships visit Duluth over the years, but nothing like this, the Octantis is owned and operated by Viking Expeditions Cruises and it will start cruising the Great Lakes this year with several different ports of call, one of them being Duluth.

DULUTH, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO