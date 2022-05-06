Authorities ID Two of Three Men Found Dead of Apparent Fentanyl Overdoses

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Authorities today identified two of three men found dead of apparent fentanyl overdoses in a downtown Los Angeles apartment.

Police were called at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of Spring Street after a relative of the men contacted authorities to conduct a welfare check at the residence, said Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Mirko Salaris, 48, Jason Turnage, 47, and a third man died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The identity of the third man, believed to have been in his 40s, was withheld pending notification of relatives. Autopsies were pending to determine their cause of death.

An LAPD officer who responded to the apartment apparently was exposed to the drug and was taken to a hospital in stable condition and was expected to recover, police said. Hazmat crews were also called to the scene as a precaution.