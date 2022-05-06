ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

English soccer team manager out after alleged discrimination

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CRAWLEY, England (AP) — Fourth-tier English soccer team Crawley Town announced the departure of manager John Yems on Friday following allegations he used discriminatory language and conduct toward his squad, including discouraging Black players from using the same locker room as whites.

Yems was suspended indefinitely last month by the club’s new American owners after “serious and credible” allegations were made by some Crawley players, sparking an investigation by the English Football Association and the players’ union.

The League Two club said the departure was “mutually agreed” with Yems, who has had two spells at Crawley, the most recent starting in December 2019.

“We’re eager to partner with our players and supporters as we build a team and community that Red Devils fans can continue to be proud of — both on and off the pitch,” club co-chairman Preston Johnson said in a statement.

WAGMI United, the U.S. consortium that completed its purchase of Crawley last month, confirmed the nature of the allegations detailed in British newspaper the Daily Mail.

Crawley is in 12th place in League Two and its last game of the season is at Oldham on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Barcelona defender Araújo leaves hospital after concussion

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo has been discharged after a night in the hospital following a head injury sustained in a Spanish league game against Celta Vigo, the club said Wednesday. Barcelona said tests conducted on the player following his concussion on Tuesday came back...
UEFA
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Tottenham hosts Arsenal; Madrid plays in Spain

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. In one of the biggest north London derbies in years, Tottenham hosts Arsenal for a match between rivals looking to snatch a Champions League qualification place. With three games left for each team, Arsenal is in fourth place and four points clear of fifth-place Tottenham in the race for a top-four finish. If Arsenal wins, it will secure a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2017. This season is Arsenal’s first without European competition in 25 years. A win for Tottenham would trim the gap to one point and leave Arsenal vulnerable because of its tougher run-in. Arsenal finishes with games against Newcastle away and Everton at home while Tottenham’s last two games are against Burnley and Norwich — two teams in the bottom four.
UEFA
The Associated Press

Chelsea tops UEFA prize money list with $126M last season

GENEVA (AP) — Champions League winner Chelsea earned nearly 120 million euros ($126.5 million) from UEFA last season, topping the prize money list for European clubs published Wednesday. That was just ahead of beaten finalist Manchester City, which received just over 119 million euros ($125.6 million) from a total...
UEFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

887K+
Followers
434K+
Post
403M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy