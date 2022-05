Sarah Silverman spoke out against the leaked Supreme Court draft decision that would overturn Roe V. Wade during an interview on The View on Wednesday, May 11. The 51-year-old comedy icon expressed how the possibility is both shocking and unsurprising at the same time. Most of all, she explained that even if the landmark decision is overturned, it won’t stop abortions from happening. “I can’t believe it, and I completely can believe it. Have you been alive the past several years? They’ve been chipping away bit by bit quietly, state-by-state at women’s rights, and it’s a war against the poor,” she said.

