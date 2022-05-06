Taylor Swift drops 'This Love (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor Swift dropped yet another "Taylor's Version" re-recording at midnight, this time a song from her "1989" album, "This Love."

"This love is good / This love is bad / This love is alive / Back from the dead / These hands had to let it go free / And this love came back to me," the 11-time Grammy winner sings in the chorus to the pensive ballad.

"This Love (Taylor's Version)" is the second track from her "1989" album to get the "Taylor's version" treatment. Swift released "Wildest Dreams" back in September, leading fans to believe she's ready to release her newly re-recorded version of the album. However, there's been no official announcement.

Swift's previous albums to get the "Taylor's version" treatment include "Fearless" and "Red," which were re-released in April 2021 and November 2021, respectively.

Swift, when sharing on social media the re-recording of the song was out, said , "I'm currently reliving the 1989 tour in my head and spiraling, it's fine."

"This Love (Taylor's Version)" was recently featured in the trailer for the upcoming TV series, "The Summer I Turned Pretty," based on the trilogy of books by Jenny Han. The show premieres June 17 on Amazon Prime Video.