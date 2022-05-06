Former Maryland women’s basketball standout Angel Reese transfers to LSU

More than a month since entering the transfer portal, former Maryland women’s basketball forward Angel Reese has found a new home.

The former St. Frances standout transferred to Louisiana State University on Friday, joining coach Kim Mulkey.

“Angel is coming to Baton Rouge as one of the most dynamic players in the country,” Mulkey said in a release. “She’s an outstanding scorer with a knack for rebounding that will make an immediate impact in our frontcourt. I’m excited to get Angel on campus this summer and get to work!”

Reese will be joining the Tigers after a stellar sophomore season in which she averaged 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds on 50% shooting while being named first-team All-Big Ten and Associated Press third-team All-American.

Reese was the first Maryland sophomore since Angie Scott in 1975 to average a double-double. She scored in double figures in 27 out of 32 games while notching 20 or more points in 14 games.

“I chose LSU and Kim Mulkey because of the winning culture,” Reese said. “I trust in coach Kim and her staff to help develop me into the player I need to be for the next level. Her resume speaks for itself and I want to continue that here at LSU. The relationships I’ve built here, especially with the team, are so special and we are ready to work!”

Reese, a McDonald’s All-American, was the highest-ranked recruit in Maryland history, as she was ranked the No. 2 overall player and the top wing from the 2020 class by ESPN. However, Reese only played 15 games as a freshman because of a foot injury.

After Maryland’s loss to Stanford in the Sweet 16 in March, Reese and guard Ashley Owusu were among five players to enter the transfer portal. Owusu announced she was transferring to Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Still, Maryland coach Brenda Frese was able to reload the team, landing top-60 recruits Brianna McDaniel and Gia Cooke , as well as transfers Elisa Pinzan (South Florida) , Abby Meyers (Princeton) , Allie Kubek (Towson) and Brinae Alexander (Vanderbilt). Meanwhile, incoming freshmen Ava Sciolla and Mila Reynolds signed with Maryland in November.