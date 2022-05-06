ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Maryland women’s basketball standout Angel Reese transfers to LSU

By Ryan McFadden, Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

More than a month since entering the transfer portal, former Maryland women’s basketball forward Angel Reese has found a new home.

The former St. Frances standout transferred to Louisiana State University on Friday, joining coach Kim Mulkey.

“Angel is coming to Baton Rouge as one of the most dynamic players in the country,” Mulkey said in a release. “She’s an outstanding scorer with a knack for rebounding that will make an immediate impact in our frontcourt. I’m excited to get Angel on campus this summer and get to work!”

Reese will be joining the Tigers after a stellar sophomore season in which she averaged 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds on 50% shooting while being named first-team All-Big Ten and Associated Press third-team All-American.

Reese was the first Maryland sophomore since Angie Scott in 1975 to average a double-double. She scored in double figures in 27 out of 32 games while notching 20 or more points in 14 games.

“I chose LSU and Kim Mulkey because of the winning culture,” Reese said. “I trust in coach Kim and her staff to help develop me into the player I need to be for the next level. Her resume speaks for itself and I want to continue that here at LSU. The relationships I’ve built here, especially with the team, are so special and we are ready to work!”

Reese, a McDonald’s All-American, was the highest-ranked recruit in Maryland history, as she was ranked the No. 2 overall player and the top wing from the 2020 class by ESPN. However, Reese only played 15 games as a freshman because of a foot injury.

After Maryland’s loss to Stanford in the Sweet 16 in March, Reese and guard Ashley Owusu were among five players to enter the transfer portal. Owusu announced she was transferring to Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Still, Maryland coach Brenda Frese was able to reload the team, landing top-60 recruits Brianna McDaniel and Gia Cooke , as well as transfers Elisa Pinzan (South Florida) , Abby Meyers (Princeton) , Allie Kubek (Towson) and Brinae Alexander (Vanderbilt). Meanwhile, incoming freshmen Ava Sciolla and Mila Reynolds signed with Maryland in November.

The Baltimore Sun

No. 3 Maryland women beat No. 13 Rutgers, 18-8, behind dominant second half to win Big Ten title | College lacrosse roundup

Here’s a roundup of college lacrosse action from around the state on Sunday, May 8: Division I women No. 3 Maryland 18, No. 13 Rutgers 8: The top-seeded Terps outscored the host Scarlet Knights 11-1 in the second half to secure their fourth Big Ten Tournament championship and first since 2018. The Terps (17-1) head into the NCAA Tournament as the No. 3 ranked team in the nation. The NCAA ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

River Hill baseball clinches first Howard County championship since 2016

River Hill baseball returned eight players from last year’s county runner-up team. They weren’t settling for second place this time around. Under first-year coach Craig Estrin, the Hawks (15-2, 14-0 Howard County) have shined, winning the Howard County championship. They’re currently on an eight-game winning streak, led in part by their pitching and strong defense. Through 17 games, River Hill ...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland men’s lacrosse named No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament, while Duke and Notre Dame miss cut; Terps women get No. 2 seed

Next weekend will be a busy one for the Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse programs. The undefeated and Big Ten regular-season and tournament champion men were awarded the overall No. 1 seed in the 18-team tournament, which was unveiled Sunday night. The Terps (14-0) will host a first-round game at Maryland Stadium in College Park on Sunday at noon against the winner of Wednesday’s play-in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

For McDonogh track and field star Nyla Cherry, back from injury, no hurdle is too high: ‘I learned how resilient I was’

Sprawled out on the track with scrapes everywhere and bruises that followed, McDonogh senior track and field star Nyla Cherry had one immediate thought. It was something her longtime Woodlawn youth coach, the late Tony Kiser, told her over and over. “I don’t care how you finish, just make sure you finish the race. You never stop racing,” he always said. So there was Cherry, a freshman having ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (May 9)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday. BOYS LACROSSE Rank, team, record, previous rank 1. Boys’ Latin (12-3) 2 2. Calvert Hall (12-4) 8 3. Archbishop Spalding (11-4) 4 4. St. Mary’s (14-2) 1 5. St. Paul’s (11-5) 7 6. McDonogh (8-6) 9 7. Loyola Blakefield (6-8) 6 8. Severn (9-5) 3 9. Catonsville (14-0) 11 10. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
