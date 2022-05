If there was one thing on God’s green earth I thought I could count on, it was that I could get a corn dog at Reba’s new restaurant in Oklahoma. She recently sat down with producer Dave Cobb on an episode of Southern Accents Radio to talk about faxing Dolly Parton about their duet for “Does He Love You,” her new gospel album My Chains Are Gone, in addition to giving an update on her restaurant, Reba’s Place, that’s set to open […] The post Reba Says They Won’t Serve Corn Dogs At Her New Oklahoma Restaurant, ‘Reba’s Place,’ And I Refuse To Believe It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

ATOKA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO