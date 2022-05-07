ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Criminal Complaint Unsealed: Suspect, 14, Allegedly Returned To Lily Peters’ Body To ‘Hide Her Better’

By WCCO-TV Staff
 4 days ago

Featured video is from May 5. Article originally published May 6.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — The teenager charged with killing a young Wisconsin girl allegedly returned to the body to “hide her better” after she was reported missing, according to the unsealed criminal complaint.

On Friday, the criminal complaint was unsealed, but the identity of the 14-year-old boy accused in 10-year-old Lily Peters’ death has not been released.

The boy, who has lived in Chippewa County his entire life, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree sexual assault, all felonies.

Prosecutors say the boy confessed to investigators that he intended to rape and kill Peters “from the get-go” on April 24, after she left her aunt’s home in Chippewa Falls.

According to the criminal complaint, the boy told police that he and Peters were on the trail after he helped her get her bike at a residence. She was biking and he was on a hoverboard. At some point, they left the trail and went into the woods after the boy asked Peters if they could “go exploring.” The boy allegedly admitted to then punching the girl, hitting her with a stick, strangling her, and sexually assaulting her.

The boy allegedly fled the area after killing the girl and then returned home to shower and wash his clothes. He also told police that when he heard the victim was missing, he determined he needed to “hide her better,” so he returned to the scene, pulled her body a few feet and covered her with leaves.

Peters’ body was discovered the next morning in the woods, not far from the trail, near the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot. According to the preliminary autopsy results, Peters died of strangulation and blunt force trauma.

MORE: Read the unsealed criminal complaint (WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT)

The boy was arrested the next day, which was the same day a search warrant was executed at a residence owned by Peters’ aunt. Investigators said that the boy and Peters knew each other.

He’s being held at an Eau Claire detention center on a $1 million bond. His case will automatically start in adult court, but the defense can ask to have it moved.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minneapolis, MN
