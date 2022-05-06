Colton Corner

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton, OR

By John Baker
Mollala Pioneer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hnW9h_0fVHc7Mc00 Donkeys ruled the day during a fun basketball fundraiser for graduation party; boosters chip in funds

By Cindy Fama

Basketball season may be over for Colton High School, but there was one more game to be played.

On April 30, the players didn't just run down the court, they rode some very obstinate animals for a game of donkey basketball.

The animals and refereeing were provided by Donkey Sports out of Entiat, Washington.

Players on all teams had to learn that donkeys are not very cooperative animals. Many times players were off their animal trying to steer their donkey toward the basket by pulling on the reins or by trying to guide them from atop the animal's back and ending up going the wrong way.

"This is so much fun to watch. I just keep laughing," one observer was overheard saying.

According to the handwritten notes from the announcers table, the games began with the Assassins, a team comprised of community members - Aron Thomas, David Miller, Hailey Robertson and Shane Robertson with Dael McGill as center taking on the Graduating Jackasses - Travis Rogers, Tanner Johnson, Hailee Hordichok, Mikey Spalinger, Caleb Behrens, Jeremiah Singleterry, Jackson English, Andrey Bruzha, Filippo, Giannetti and center Dominic Day.

It was the Assassins for the win and the chance to play in the "Donkey Dance" round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nJ4uk_0fVHc7Mc00

The second game pitted Donk E. Donk, with team members, Cezanne Decristoforo, Dave Klein, Amy Bearden, Kristen Frye, Kendra Collins and center Chris West against the Superasses - Jordyn Hordichok, Andrew Saldana, Shauna Adams, Rachel Baurer and center Jeremy Pierce.

Team Donk E. Donk took the win and moved onto the "Donkey Dance."

When the dust cleared, the Assassins captured the championship.

Vivian Day, event coordinator, said they had a great turn out and raised a good amount of money for the senior class alcohol and drug free graduation party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pibok_0fVHc7Mc00

"I would like to thank all the parent volunteers that made it possible, day said. Donkey Sports for all the sweetie donkeys, Tim Behrens for announcing, the Colton Boosters for the snack shack with Addie Hordichok rocking the register and all the spectators who made the night so fun," Day said.

More from the Boosters

Colton Boosters not only helped out the senior class's donkey basketball fundraiser by stocking the snack shack for the night, but at their meeting on May 4, voted to fund $150.53 to for transportation for the fourth grade field trip, $202 for transportation for the eighth grade field trip and $503 for the senior class's alcohol and drug free party.

They also voted to fund $773 for sand for the community beach volley ball court at the middle school and $50 for the elementary school's Oregon Battle of the Books team.

