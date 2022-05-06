ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

“I try to use storytelling to move the ball forward for someone”: Humans of New York founder Brandon Stanton recounts his path of success

By Olivia Poolos
Student Life
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Stanton, the creator of the massive photography-turned-journalism-turned-philanthropy project Humans of New York, visited Washington University’s campus on April 21. WashU Between The Lines, which creates video narratives telling stories of WashU students, partnered with the WUSTL Social Programming Board to host the event. At 7 p.m., when...

www.studlife.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Jordan, NY
State
New York State
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: Bill de Blasio has been living at a Brooklyn Marriott and allegedly doesn't tip the bartender well

Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where everyone wants a one-bedroom by a subway stop. Here's what else is happening:. Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray have been living at the Marriott in downtown Brooklyn while their townhouse gets renovated, and according to someone with knowledge of the hotel bar, the former mayor is a bad tipper.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Stanton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humans Of New York#Photography#Washington University#Graham Chapel
ARTnews

Jackson Pollock Drip Painting Expected to Fetch $45 M. at Christie’s

Click here to read the full article. Christie’s has unveiled an abstract painting by Jackson Pollock featuring the postwar painter’s signature ‘drip’ style that will be auctioned next month. Number 31 (1949) will hit the block during an evening sale in New York on May 12 dedicated to art produced in the 20th century. It is expected to fetch a price in excess of $45 million and will be offered without a guarantee. Pollock completed the work, which stands at 31-by-22-inches, in 1949, during a formative time in his career when he produced a series of drip paintings. The works would...
VISUAL ART
The Atlantic

Why the Past 10 Years of American Life Have Been Uniquely Stupid

What would it have been like to live in Babel in the days after its destruction? In the Book of Genesis, we are told that the descendants of Noah built a great city in the land of Shinar. They built a tower “with its top in the heavens” to “make a name” for themselves. God was offended by the hubris of humanity and said:
RELIGION
a-z-animals.com

How Many Rats Live in New York City?

New York City is the largest city in the United States. It is known for its hustle and bustle, Broadway Shows and Wall Street legends. The Big Apple as it is called is also known for a bit of a rat problem. Some say “you are never more than six feet from a rat in New York”, not sure if that refers to the actual animal or not! Rats are a huge problem in the city and the problem is getting worse. Is New York the City with the most rats? Are there any cities that don’t have rats? How many rats live in New York City? Let’s find out!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
India
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Iraq
truecrimedaily

TCD True Crime Briefing: NY Subway shooter; Mother leaves children tied to bed; Assault at Sonic

Welcome to TCD’s True Crime Briefing, a show where we’ll run down some of the crime world’s biggest stories of the week. On this episode, we discuss the New York City subway shooter’s arrest, a mother who allegedly killed her two young children in Miami, and a disgruntled Sonic customer who is accused of punching a carhop for taking too long to bring out her food order.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheConversationAU

Here comes the pandemic fiction: murder, disease and life after death in Steve Toltz's Here Goes Nothing

The afterlife, as depicted in Steve Toltz’s latest novel Here Goes Nothing, turns out to be somewhat disappointing. There are no heavenly rewards or seething lakes of fire. If there are any reunions with lost family and loved ones, then they occur by happenstance and can be rather awkward. The suffering – of which there is still plenty – does not result from divine or cosmic justice and lacks any kind of satisfying irony. Life after death, it turns out, is just another life. Review: Here Goes Nothing – Steve Toltz (Hamish Hamilton). Here Goes Nothing is narrated by the recently...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy