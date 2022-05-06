ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix’s Movie Library Shrunk By More Than a Third In the Last Few Years

By Matt Singer
 2 days ago
Netflix basically invented the modern world of streaming movies, and they’ve got over 200 million subscribers. It’s a ubiquitous service; at times, it feels like everyone and their mom has Netflix. (Or uses someone else’s password.) But the company has in some ways become the victim of its own...

CinemaBlend

Netflix Just Cancelled Its Fourth One-Season Show Of 2022

2022 has already been a rough year for Netflix with the loss of customers despite delivering the long-awaited Season 2 of Bridgerton, and now yet another first-season show has been cancelled. Pretty Smart, a comedy starring Hannah Montana alum Emily Osment and former Runaways star Gregg Sulkin (among others), has officially gotten the axe from the streaming giant.
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Why is Netflix Losing Subscribers?

The growth of streaming platforms and the slow migration of audiences away from traditional television and into the “watch what you want, when you want” model was the primary story of the entertainment industry in the ’10s, and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report was the main character.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Netflix Viewers Pissed About Commercials Being Added

Netflix has been making some big changes lately, and fans are not impressed. First, the streaming giant raised prices on services. Next, Netflix execs announced the streaming service is hoping to crack down on households sharing passwords and accounts. Now, Netflix customers are shocked to learn that they may be seeing ads added to some of their favorite shows and movies when watching the streaming service. And, many are not happy with this news.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Netflix Originals
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

What movies are popular on Netflix right now? Netflix Need a good flick to distract you? Just jump on Netflix, right? That's only half the battle. What one do you pick now? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting April 17:10. "A Dog's Way Home" Netflix Hours viewed: 5,750,0009. "Cleaner" IMDB Hours viewed: 6,770,0008. "Return to Space" Netlix Hours viewed: 7,150,0007. "The Call" Netflix Hours viewed: 7,710,0006. "How it Ends" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,600,0005. "Metal Lords" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,740,0004. "The Adam Project" Netflix Hours viewed: 9,270,0003. "A Score to Settle" Hollywood Reporter photo Hours viewed: 9,750,0002. "Choose or Die" Netflix Hours viewed: 16,000,0001. "The In Between" Netflix Hours viewed: 35,900,00011
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Lost Subscribers, But It Really Lost Something Larger — Call It Mythology (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Pretend it was one year ago, when the streaming revolution, stoked by the pandemic (when is a pandemic good for business? When your business depends on people staying home), was feeling the first flush of being the New Paradigm That Ate The World. And pretend, in that spring of 2021, that you’d been asked to imagine how a film industry headline from the future might read. You would probably have predicted something like this: “For the First Time, Every Oscar Nominee Comes From a Streaming Service.” Or maybe this: “Movie Theaters: Still Here...
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Will Smith’s Netflix Sequel Got Canceled After His Oscars Slap—Here’s the Real Reason Why

Click here to read the full article. Done. Will Smith’s Netflix movie is canceled. The King Richard actor was set to star in a sequel to 2017’s Bright, however the studio canceled it entirely.  The cancelation of the film is reportedly completely unrelated to the Oscar winner’s controversy, according to a New York Post report, which cites an unidentified Bloomberg source. Smith starred in the first movie Bright with Joel Edgerton in 2017. The sequel to the movie was greenlit a month after its release. Smith also has other movies with Netflix that are still underway even after the cancelation. ​​The...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
BGR.com

A rotten Halle Berry thriller is the biggest movie on Netflix right now

One of the most fascinating things about Netflix’s Top 10 feature is watching new additions randomly catch fire. For example, in recent days, the Shrek movies have been tearing up the charts. But a new movie ascended the throne today. Just days after its arrival, the 2013 Halle Berry thriller The Call is the most popular movie on Netflix.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Netflix announces return of one of its most underrated shows

Netflix has announced the return of Love, Death & Robots, with season 3 coming to the streamer on May 20. The new season will consist of eight episodes, just like season 2. Season 1 was longer than both subsequent seasons combined, with 18 episodes. Each episode in the anthology series is directed by someone different, with a different animation studio at the helm. The voice cast changes for each episode, too, with previous actors with roles in the show including Nolan North, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John DiMaggio, and Michael B. Jordan.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in May 2022

May 2022 is just around the corner – and that means there's a sizable amount of new Netflix content on the way. That may be a good thing for the world's biggest streamer, too. Netflix will want to try and put the recent (and somewhat negative) publicity behind it, what with the streaming giant losing 700,000 subscribers since the start of 2022 (mainly due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine) and its cancellation of multiple in-development projects. Presenting new Netflix movies or returning fan favorite Netflix shows to viewers, then, seems like a good move on Netflix's part.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in April 2022

If you’re looking for new movies to watch on Netflix, you’ve come to the right place. The streaming service added a bounty of new films in April, some of which are bona fide new releases while others are great library titles newly added to the rotating queue. Indeed, it can be difficult to prioritize what to watch, so below we’ve singled out seven films we think are worth putting at the top of your list ASAP. They range from Oscar-winning dramas to R-rated actions to underseen indies, with an ooey-gooey romantic comedy thrown in for good measure.
MOVIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
