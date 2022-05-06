Stephen Corbin Arrested In Maine After Fleeing During Child Rape Trial

FARMINGDALE, M.E. (CBS) — A convicted child rapist who ran off in the middle of this trial has been found in Maine. Stephen Corbin, Jr., 38, of Methuen, was arrested Friday in Farmingdale, Maine.

On Tuesday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced that Corbin cut his ankle bracelet and went missing halfway through his six-day trial. He was absent when he was convicted of eight counts of aggravated rape of a child.

Investigators received information that Corbin may be living in a Farmingdale home and as US Marshals Maine Violent Offender Task Force member approached the house, a car pulled out with Corbin as the passenger. A loaded gun was found in the car as well.

Corbin was convicted of sexually assaulting two girls, ages 14 and 15, who were known to him in 2017. He’ll now be charged with being a fugitive from justice and felon in possession of a firearm by Maine authorities.