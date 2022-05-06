ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

XFL to Host HBCU Showcase at Jackson State

By HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SBQ8F_0fVHYOLs00

Courtesy of the XFL

NEW YORK – The XFL today announced it will host a series of player showcases across the United States in June and July. In partnership with American National Combines (“ANC”), these showcases will give prospective football players a chance to exhibit their skills in front of XFL coaches and personnel directors. Players will be evaluated based on performance for inclusion in the XFL Draft player pool for the upcoming 2023 season.

“We are excited to kick off this showcase series and begin opening more doors for aspiring football players across the entire country,” said Dany Garcia, Chairwoman and Owner. “Our intentional showcase locations, such as Jackson State, one of the largest HBCUs in the country, and our Hawai’i Showcase in Honolulu, are direct reflections of our XFL core values of diversity, inclusivity and accessibility. As an organization and league we will continue to push the boundaries and unlock new opportunities to advance the game of football.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b6k9c_0fVHYOLs00

“These showcases are an incredible opportunity for passionate players to show up and ball out for a chance to join the XFL,” said Dwayne Johnson, Owner . “The XFL is all about being at the intersection of dreams and opportunity. It is our goal to make football more accessible to more players, and our highly experienced team of coaches and personnel directors are ready to help make these professional football dreams come true. The door is open for elite talent across the country to join the XFL – including my home state of Hawai’i. I’m looking forward to seeing these players bringing their best and leaving it all out on the field.”

Russ Brandon, President, added, “We are ready to discover and evaluate seasoned athletes looking to compete in a dynamic, fast-paced game and grow professionally with the XFL. Our football operations team continues to gain momentum and our head coaches are eager to seek fresh talent for our 2023 season. This will be an exciting summer ahead, and I’m looking forward to seeing the turnout at all of our events.”

The post XFL to Host HBCU Showcase at Jackson State appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Urban Meyer Predicted To Land Major College Football Job

One notable ESPN analyst believes it could happen - at a major school. This week, former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson predicted that Meyer could land the head coaching job at Texas. Meyer, who last coached college football in 2018, is currently set to analyze the sport for...
NFL
The Spun

Look: New Commitment Prediction Made For Arch Manning

In the latest turn in the high-profile recruiting of Arch Manning, one school has quickly separated itself in the eyes of On3 Sports' Recruiting Prediction Machine. According to college football recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton, the Texas Longhorns are the most likely to land the five-star QB, as it stands now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Pays Tribute To Lane Kiffin Today

Fresh off one of the most successful college football seasons in Ole Miss history, fans wished Lane Kiffin a very happy birthday on Monday. The 47-year-old is one of the more polarizing figures in the sport, but it's hard to argue he didn't bring an excitement down to Oxford, Mississippi.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Hawaii College Sports
Jackson, MS
Football
Honolulu, HI
Sports
City
Jackson, MS
State
New York State
Local
Hawaii Football
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
The Spun

Look: High School Football Coach Calls Out Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders called out high school football programs on social media earlier this week. The former NFL star turned college football head coach wants his program, Jackson State, to receive the same amount of respect as the Ohio States and the Alabamas of the world when they're at high school programs.
NFL
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

Alabama Receives A Big Quarterback Commitment Prediction

Alabama may not be fully in on top quarterback prospect Arch Manning anymore. The Crimson Tide have been pursuing him, but they just got a big crystal ball prediction for four-star quarterback Eli Holstein, who's also a target. Alabama recruiting analyst Hank South gave his reasoning for putting this crystal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman found shot and killed in Dallas

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin was found shot to death in Dallas on Thursday Night. According to reports, the 25 year old massive defensive tackle who played college football at Oklahoma was staying at an Airbnb that friends had rented for him while he moved into a new apartment.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Dany Garcia
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
The Spun

Brian Kelly Is Calling For Major College Football Change

Lately, we've heard a number of college football coaches complain about the current state of NIL. Brian Kelly is one of them. During an appearance on the "Off the Bench" podcast, Kelly expressed his reservations with how things have unfolded regarding NIL and the transfer portal. “Certainly, I’m in favor...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xfl#Jackson State#Hbcu#Football Players#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Host Hbcu Showcase#Anc#Xfl Draft#Hawai I Showcase
Yardbarker

Green Bay Projected to Sign All-Pro Free Agent Wide Receiver

Even after the 2022 NFL Draft the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. After the three they took in the draft, the future looks bright at that position. However one more savvy veteran could help Green Bay win the Super Bowl in 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Standout Transfer Wide Receiver Is Down To 2 Teams

Former UCF standout Jaylon Robinson is one of the top available wide receivers in the NCAA transfer portal. Robinson, who began his college career at Oklahoma in 2018, has reportedly taken official visits to Ole Miss, Tennessee and TCU. A new report indicates he has narrowed his options down to the first two programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has 1-Word Reaction To Tom Brady News

Erin Andrews seems to be fired up about working with Tom Brady in the near future. On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Brady will be joining Fox Sports once his playing days are over. That could be after this season, in five seasons, or perhaps even 10 seasons from now.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Running Back Cut On Monday

A former Ohio State Buckeyes running back was released by an NFL franchise on Monday morning. The Chicago Bears announced on Monday morning that former Buckeyes running back Master Teague has been released. Teague was one of several players released on Monday to make room for other signings:. To make...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reacts To Deion Sanders Coaching Cowboys Idea

Michael Irvin is all in on the idea of his friend and former teammate Deion Sanders possibly being the next coach of the Dallas Cowboys. The idea of Sanders taking over on Big D's sideline has caught on quite a bit after Shaquille O'Neal publicly floated the idea back in February.
NFL
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Notre Dame Snub

Despite a six-game win streak to end the 2022 regular season, Notre Dame lacrosse has not qualified for the postseason. It's the first time the Fighting Irish have missed the mark since 2005. The Notre Dame men's lacrosse team's slow start to the season proved to be its downfall. The...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
The Spun

Bears Have Released Star Player's Younger Brother

It's pretty rare for NFL siblings to find themselves on the same team. Rarer still for both of them to be good enough to stay together for years on end. But for one NFL star's younger brother, the dream of playing together is over. It's over for now at least.
NFL
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy