At his peak, Mark Prior was one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. His 245 strikeout campaign on the Cubs in 2003, which included a 16 strikeout game, was nothing short of impressive. However, today marks the 20th anniversary of one of Prior’s best baseball moments. The crazy part is, it didn’t even happened in the majors.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO