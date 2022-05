If you're someone who loves winter, this has been the year for you. 2022 saw a long winter, followed by a very chilly spring. That's caused some problems for people who are eager to get into the swing of summer stuff. Many people's plans for the Minnesota fishing opener are in jeopardy with lakes still covered in ice. Despite all the grumbling we've endured through the wettest April on record, there could be some silver linings. You can still ski on the first weekend in May in a hoodie up north.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO