Fans of The Voice are still waiting on any official updates from NBC regarding Season 22 — especially in regards to which coaches will be sitting in the Big Red Chairs — but in the meantime, Blake Shelton and Carson Daly have joined forces for a new show, and it sounds absolutely wild. After Kelly Clarkson spent her spring getting competitive with Snoop Dogg on American Song Contest, it looks like Blake Shelton and Carson Daly want in on that off-season game show action, as they will executive produce and star in the new series Barmageddon on USA Network.

TV SHOWS ・ 5 DAYS AGO