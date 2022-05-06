National Kids to Parks Day May 21

Nienhuis Park and Ray Harral Nature Center will host two events celebrating National Kids to Parks Day on May 21.

Kids to Parks Day is a national day of outdoor play celebrated annually on the third Saturday in May. The event is in its 12th year and is in coordination with the National Park Trust and Broken Arrow Parks and Recreation. Its purpose is to encourage people to discover and explore the outdoors at local, state, and national parks.

Mayor Debra Wimpee signed a proclamation declaring Saturday, May 21, as National Kids to Parks Day in the City of Broken Arrow.

“We have awesome parks and trails here, and we’re still building more of them to improve the quality of life in Broken Arrow,” Wimpee said. “This is an opportunity to bring more awareness to the parks that we have in our city.”

Nienhuis Park, 3201 N. 9th St., will offer relays, yard games, and more from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Ray Harral Nature Center will host a Kids to Parks Day Scavenger Hunt. Participants can pick up the Scavenger Hunt information at Ray Harral Nature Center, 7101 S. 3rd St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parks and Recreation Department Director Matt Hendren hopes to see many people enjoying the parks.

“I want to encourage everyone to come out to Ray Harral, Nienhuis, or any of your favorite parks in Broken Arrow and spend the day on May 21,” Hendren said.