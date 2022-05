In a nutshell, drier and warming by Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. The wetter weather midweek before a warm and mainly dry weekend. As scattered mountain snow, rain, and isolated thunderstorms wind down Monday evening, a clearing sky allows temperatures to drop to the upper 20s to mid-30s Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs will be mainly 50s to low 60s with mostly sunshine.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 32 MINUTES AGO