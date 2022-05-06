ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Goodwill find in Texas turns out to be ancient Roman bust

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bBcdH_0fVHIb3r00
Goodwill Find Roman Bust This undated photo shows a marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill store that is temporarily on display at a San Antonio museum after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since World War II. The bust, which art collector Laura Young found at Goodwill in 2018, once belonged in the collection of King Ludwig I of Bavaria, according to the San Antonio Museum of Art, which is temporarily displaying the piece until it is returned to Germany next year. (San Antonio Museum of Art via AP) (Uncredited)

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — A marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill store is temporarily on display at a San Antonio museum after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since World War II.

The bust, which art collector Laura Young found at Goodwill in 2018, once belonged in the collection of King Ludwig I of Bavaria, according to the San Antonio Museum of Art, which is temporarily displaying the piece until it is returned to Germany next year.

The ancient Roman bust dates to the first century B.C. or first century A.D. and historians believe it may depict a son of Pompey the Great, who was defeated in civil war by Julius Caesar, the museum said. The sculpture was last seen in Aschaffenburg, Germany, and experts believe a soldier took the sculpture and brought it to the United States, the museum said.

A Sotheby's consultant identified the work and it was further authenticated, the museum said.

“We are very pleased that a piece of Bavarian history that we thought was lost has reappeared and will soon be able to return to its rightful location," said Bernd Schreiber, president of the Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens, and Lakes.

Young said there were a few months of “intense excitement” after learning the history behind the piece, which she found on the floor beneath a table at a Goodwill in Austin, Texas.

Young reached a deal to return the bust to Germany with the help of an attorney who specializes in international art law, Austin radio station KUT reported. Terms of that deal were confidential.

“But it was bittersweet since I knew I couldn’t keep or sell the (bust),” she said. "Either way, I’m glad I got to be a small part of (its) long and complicated history, and he looked great in the house while I had him.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

A Rare Black Moon Will Appear in the Sky This Weekend

If you are a fanatic for intriguing outer space happenings, then you likely already know that the first solar eclipse of 2022 will take place on Saturday, April 30. You'll be able to see this phenomenon from parts of Antartica, South America, and the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. But there is another amazing sight to see on the very same night—a rare black moon. This event will create 2022's first partial solar eclipse.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Ancient Guts Reveal The Most Worm-Infested People In UK History

Parasitic worms (aka helminths) are not the most pleasant thing to think of – these organisms have plagued humans throughout history, slithering inside our bodies, exploiting their hosts and draining resources. In current-day Europe and North America, infection with these creatures is thankfully rare and is typically found in travelers going into endemic areas, typically tropical and subtropical regions. Helminth infections are classed as one of the top neglected tropical diseases by the World Health Organization (WHO).
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
San Antonio, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
The Independent

From bodies to ancient relics: The startling and grim discoveries unearthed by the climate crisis

Last week, boaters on Lake Mead stumbled upon the remains of a human body in a barrel.The body is believed to be a murder victim from the 1970s or ’80s, which the Las Vegas Police Department assessed based on the individual’s clothing.But the sudden re-emergence of a decades-old crime wasn’t the strangest part of the story – rather, it was that the barrel probably only surfaced because of the historically low water levels in the lake.Water levels in Lake Mead, which pools behind the Hoover Dam along the border of Nevada and Arizona, are now at just 31 per...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pompey
Person
Julius Caesar
WDTN

The most notorious prison breaks in history

Escaped Alabama convict Casey White's 11-day run of freedom after fleeing from jail is now one of the country's most notorious jailbreaks. But where does his foray into freedom rank among other prison breaks?
ALABAMA STATE
Gillian Sisley

Father Refuses to Rehome Cat

Should a pet ever take precedence over a romantic partner?. Dating isn't at all easy. It can often feel impossible to find a person who shares chemistry with you and who is a good fit in your life. If it was easy, everyone would happily be in healthy relationships, which is obviously not the case.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
71K+
Followers
102K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy